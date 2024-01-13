Home / Sports / Football News / City's Haaland to miss 9th straight game, Guardiola hopeful of early return

City's Haaland to miss 9th straight game, Guardiola hopeful of early return

Norway striker has missed the past eight games in all competitions though he's still the co-leading scorer in the league with 14 goals. Haaland hasn't played since a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Dec 6

Erling Halaand of Manchester City. Photo: X
AP Manchester (England)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 2:01 PM IST
Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Manchester City's Premier League game at Newcastle on Saturday because of a foot injury, and he is likely to be out until the end of January.

The Norway striker has missed the past eight games in all competitions though he's still the co-leading scorer in the league with 14 goals. Haaland hasn't played since a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Dec. 6.

Hopefully at the end of this month he'll be ready," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "It was a little bit more than we expected in the beginning.

It's the bone. It needs time. With every injury you can do whatever you want but it's a question of time.

On Friday, Guardiola also confirmed that defender John Stones (ankle) won't suit up against Newcastle.

Erling is out and John is out, the manager said.

The 23-year-old Haaland, who has returned to training, has also scored five goals in Champions League play this campaign.

Playmaking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set for more minutes Saturday, possibly as a starter for the defending champions as they look to pull within two points of league leader Liverpool.

The Belgium international returned from a hamstring injury Sunday as a second-half substitute in City's 5-0 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup. Right on cue, De Bruyne provided an assist on Jeremy Doku's goal.

Guardiola said the midfielder looks really good (and) dynamic" and indicated he's ready to start.

The team will head to Abu Dhabi after the match at St. James' Park for some warm-weather training ahead of its next game at Tottenham on Jan. 26 in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester Cityfootball

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

