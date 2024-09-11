Colombia beat reigning world champions Argentina by 2-1 in WC qualifiers

James Rodrguez scored from the penalty spot and had an assist to help Colombia edge defending champion Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday in a South American World Cup qualifier. The Argentina attack missed Lionel Messi, who was sidelined because of injury for the between the teams since the Copa America final. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Yerson Mosquera opened the scoring in the 25th minute but Argentina equalized in the 48th when Nico Gonzalez capitalized on a defensive blunder from the Colombians. Rodrguez' 60th-minute penalty, which was awarded after a video review, secured the win at the Metropolitano Stadium.

It is a great win against an Argentina team that has won it all," Rodrguez said. The weather was tough, it was so hot, but we had an excellent match. It is a fair win.

World Cup champion Argentina lifted the Copa America trophy after a 1-0 overtime victory over Colombia in July.

Colombia, which hadn't triumphed over Argentina since 2019, is still unbeaten in South American World Cup qualifying.

Also on Tuesday, Bolivia upset Chile 2-1 at Santiago; Ecuador beat Peru 1-0, and Venezuela drew 0-0 with Uruguay.

Paraguay vs. Brazil were still to play.

Argentina leads the round-robin competition with 18 points after eight matches, two points clear of Colombia. Uruguay is in third position with 15 points, followed by Ecuador with 14.

The top six teams in South American qualifying will get automatic spots at the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia once again had the 33-year-old Rodrguez to thank after he gave a perfect cross for Mosquera to nod in and opening the scoring. That equalized Carlos Valderrama's record of 11 assists in South American World Cup qualifying.

A mistake by Rodrguez allowed Argentina to equalize, with Nico Gonzlez stealing the ball from him and shooting past goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

But Rodrguez made amends when he beat Dibu Martnez, a prolific penalty stopper, and equalized Falcao Garca's mark of 13 goals in World Cup qualifying.

Argentina's strikers Lautaro Martnez and Julin lvarez failed to offer as much danger as they do when veteran Messi is there to create opportunities for them.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said the heat had an impact on the match.

The heat is the same for both, but it is evident that there were not good conditions for us to see a spectacle," the coach said.