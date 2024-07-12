Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Copa America 2024 final date, time (IST), teams, live telecast, streaming

Check the match timings (IST) of the final match in the Copa America 2024 here

Copa America final: Argentina vs Colombia
Copa America final: Argentina vs Colombia
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
In the final of the Copa America, Argentina and Colombia will lock horns at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 15 morning at 5:30 AM according to Indian Standard Time (IST). The finalists of Copa America 2024 were revealed after 10-man Colombia defeated Uruguay in the semifinal while Argentina overcame Canada in the first semifinal after a stunning goal from Lionel Messi.

Colombia's James Rodriguez scripted history and etched his name in the record books by breaking Lionel Messi's record for most assists in a single Copa America campaign.

After his career started to go downhill following his move away from Real Madrid, Rodriguez has found his second wind as he continued his magical run in the semi-final against Uruguay.


In the 39th minute, Rodriguez produced a pinpoint cross and found Jefferson Lerma, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

With Colombia in the lead, Rodriguez claimed his sixth assist in the ongoing campaign of the Copa America.

He surpassed Argentina maestro, Lionel Messi's tally of five in a single Copa America campaign. He achieved the feat in 2021, during Albiceleste's title-winning campaign.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder kicked off his campaign by bagging two assists against Paraguay in Colombia's opening group game


Argentina vs Colombia Head-to-Head in Football (Overall)
  • Total Matches played: 42
  • Argentina won: 25
  • Colombia won: 9
  • Drawn: 8

Copa America 2024 Final Date, Live Timings, Teams, Live Telecast and Streaming


When will the Copa America 2024 grand finale take place?

The Copa America 2024 grand finale will take place on July 15 (India time).

Which teams will lock horns in the final of Copa America 2024?

The defending Champions Argentina and Colombia will lock horns in the Copa America 2024 final on July 15, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

At what time will the Copa America 2024 final take place?

The Copa America 2024 final will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on July 15.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Copa America 2024 final in India?

There is no official broadcaster for the Copa America 2024 final match in India.

How to watch live streaming of the final match at Copa America 2024 in India?

There is no official streaming platform for the Argentina vs Colombia final match in Copa America 2024
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

