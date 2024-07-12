Euro Cup 2024 final date, time (IST), teams, live telecast and streaming

In the final of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), Spain and England will lock horns at Olympia Stadium on July 15 at 12:30 AM according to Indian Standard Time (IST). This is the first time England is playing a major final outside of home.





ALSO READ: Euro Cup 2024 semifinal: England beats Netherlands 2-1, reaches final Meanwhile, Spain will be aiming to win a record fourth Euro Cup title. Currently, Spain and Germany are tied with three European Championships titles each. England have never won a Euro Cup title; they came very close in Euro 2020 when they lost the summit clash against Italy at Wembley Stadium in a penalty shootout. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Spain previously won the Euro Cup in 1964, and again in back-to-back tournaments in 2008 and 2012 (which sandwiched a win at the 2010 World Cup for one of the all-time great championship runs in international soccer history). In addition to its three Euro titles, Spain has one runner-up finish, in 1984 when they lost to France in the final.

Spain vs England Head-to-Head in Football (Overall)

Total Matches played: 27

27 Spain won: 10

10 England won: 14

14 Drawn: 3

England vs Spain in last five meetings Tournament Scoreline Date UEFA Nations League Spain 2-3 England 15 October 2018 UEFA Nations League England 1-2 Spain 08 September 2018 International Friendly England 2-2 Spain 15 November 2016 International Friendly Spain 2-0 England 13 November 2015 International Friendly England 1-0 Spain 12 November 2011

