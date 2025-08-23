Durand Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE, NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC final: NEUFC 1-0 DHFC in 1st half

The 2025 Durand Cup final promises a thrilling encounter as defending champions NorthEast United FC take on debutants Diamond Harbour FC at the historic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata tonight. Both teams have delivered strong performances throughout the tournament and are now just one win away from lifting Asia’s oldest club football trophy.

For NorthEast United, it’s a chance to secure back-to-back titles and further assert their dominance in Indian football. Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour FC’s maiden campaign has already been extraordinary, with a win in the final set to mark their first-ever major title.

ALSO READ: Durand Cup 2025 Final: NE United vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming The stakes are high, not only will the winner take home the prestigious Durand Cup, but also a record ₹1.21 crore in prize money, the largest in the tournament’s 137-year history. With both sides showing top form, fans can expect a high-octane, emotionally charged final.

NorthEast United’s Road to the Final

The reigning champions cruised through the group stage with two wins and a draw. They hammered Bodoland FC 4-0 in the quarters and edged Shillong Lajong 1-0 in the semifinals. Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has starred with seven goals, while the team’s defensive discipline and leadership from captain Míchel Zabaco have been key.

Diamond Harbour’s Dream Run

Despite an early loss to Mohun Bagan SG, Diamond Harbour bounced back with dominant wins, including a stunning 8-1 thrashing of BSF FT. Knockout wins over Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC showcased their grit. Forwards Luka Majcen and Jobby Justin have been instrumental, with a strong midfield and solid backline adding to their balance.

NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Starting 11:

NorthEast United FC starting 11 (probable): Gurmeet Singh (GK), Redeem Tlang, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zobaco, Buanthanglun Samte, Andy Rodríguez, Mayakkannan, Chema Nunez, Jithin MS, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Alaaeddine Ajaraie

Diamond Harbour FC starting 11 (probable): Susnata Malik (GK), Ajith Kumar, Mikel Kortazar, Naresh Singh, Melroy Assisi, Clayton, Lalliansanga, Paul Ramfangzauva, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen, Joby Justin

NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 final Live Telecast: The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour FC will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 final Live streaming: The Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour FC will be available on the SonyLIV website and app in India.