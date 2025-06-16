Home / Sports / Football News / Early goals from Cunha, Jesus help Botafogo down Sounders 2-1 at Club WC

Early goals from Cunha, Jesus help Botafogo down Sounders 2-1 at Club WC

Botafogo opened the scoring 28 minutes into the game as Cunha headed in a pass from Alex Telles. It came after a contentious yellow card to Nouhou Tolo gave the visitors a direct free kick

Football, soccer
Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)
AP Seattle
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus scored in the first half and Botafogo beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 at the Club World Cup on.

Botafogo opened the scoring 28 minutes into the game as Cunha headed in a pass from Alex Telles. It came after a contentious yellow card to Nouhou Tolo gave the visitors a direct free kick just beyond the corner of the penalty box. Sounders players felt the call was unfair as there had been some unobserved jostling between Tolo and Artur before Tolo shoved his opponent to the ground.

Botafogo doubled the lead in the first half's final minutes with another headed goal. Vitinho connected with his 24-year-old star teammate Igor Jesus, who sent a powerful header to the bottom corner.

The Sounders played better in the second half, buoyed by their energetic subs. Four minutes after coming into the match, Paul Rothrock provided the assist for Christian Roldan's header in the 75th minute that deflected off Jesus.

Key Moments  The Sounders had two shots on target in a row in the final 30 seconds of stoppage time to try to tie the score, but the first was well blocked by a defender before John smothered Rothrock's attempt.

Takeaways  Seattle will now have to try to win points off the perceived titans of Group B, Atltico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to avoid going out in the group stage. Botafogo played good defense to hold onto its lead and is second in Group B on goal difference.

What they said  Obviously, they're a great team, and they put us under pressure in moments, but we matched them. The difference in the first half was just quality and a couple of key moments I think if you looked at the statistics, you would say that Sounders were in a good spot, but obviously everything is the score line, and we couldn't find that second goal. Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer  The second half, in terms of our defense, it was not good. We didn't take possession and Seattle scored a goal with some luck, but it was deserved. Botafogo head coach Renato Paiva.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :football

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

