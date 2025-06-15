Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Top 5 contenders who can lift the title this year

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Top 5 contenders who can lift the title this year

While upsets are inevitable, certain clubs stand out as strong contenders to lift the prestigious trophy. Based on squad depth and recent performances, check top 5 contenders for the title here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
With the expanded 32-team format, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 promises more action, more drama, and a wider field of competition as the top teams from all across the planet fight on for glory in the United States of America this year.  While upsets are inevitable, certain clubs stand out as strong contenders to lift the prestigious trophy. Based on squad depth, tournament odds, and recent performances, here are the top five favorites:
 
1. Real Madrid (Spain) 
As perennial powerhouses in global football, Real Madrid enter the tournament with the best odds to win it all. Despite a challenging European campaign by their lofty standards, their attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo gives them an overwhelming advantage against most defenses. Their experience and pedigree in high-stakes matches make them the top pick. 
 
2. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
Fresh off their UEFA Champions League triumph, PSG are brimming with confidence. Led by Luis Enrique and bolstered by talents like Gonçalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola, they look sharp and cohesive. PSG’s odds place them just behind Madrid, and their tactical flexibility could be crucial in the knockout rounds.
 
3. Manchester City (England) 
Though not as dominant as in previous seasons, Manchester City remain a formidable force. Pep Guardiola’s tactical acumen and new signings like Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rayan Cherki bring fresh energy. City’s depth and experience in international club competitions give them a strong edge. 
 
4. FC Bayern Munich (Germany)
The German champions boast one of the most complete squads in the tournament. With a favorable group and elite talent throughout the pitch, Bayern could cruise through the early stages. If they maintain form, they are serious title contenders.
 
5. Chelsea FC (England)
While still rebuilding, Chelsea’s recent UEFA Conference League win and top-four Premier League finish prove they’re on the rise. They’re well-balanced and possess the firepower to challenge the top teams.
 
As the tournament unfolds, surprises are sure to emerge, but these five clubs look best equipped to go all the way in 2025.

Topics :Football Newslionel messiReal MadridChelsea

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

