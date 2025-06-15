Home / Sports / Football News / Mehdi Taremi stuck in Iran, to miss FIFA Club World Cup start for Inter

Mehdi Taremi stuck in Iran, to miss FIFA Club World Cup start for Inter

Taremi had recently featured for Iran in a World Cup qualifier, where he contributed a goal in their 3-0 win over North Korea.

Mehdi Taremi
Mehdi Taremi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Inter Milan's newly signed forward Mehdi Taremi has found himself stuck in Tehran, unable to travel amid the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel. As a result, he will be absent from the team's opening match at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
 
Taremi had recently featured for Iran in a World Cup qualifier, where he contributed a goal in their 3-0 win over North Korea. However, due to the escalating geopolitical situation, commercial flights out of Iran have been disrupted, preventing the 32-year-old from joining his club in Los Angeles.
 
A representative from Inter Milan confirmed to AFP that Taremi remains in Iran and is currently unable to make the journey to the United States. His absence will be felt as Inter prepares to face Mexican side Monterrey on Tuesday at the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena. 
 
The Club World Cup fixture will also mark the managerial debut of Cristian Chivu, who was appointed head coach following the departure of Simone Inzaghi. Inzaghi stepped down after Inter suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.
 
During a press briefing held at Inter’s training base in Beverly Hills, Chivu, the 44-year-old former Romanian international, expressed both optimism and reflection.
 
"We’re coming off a season that had its ups and downs, but we shouldn't overlook the achievements," Chivu said. "This squad demonstrated incredible quality. We reached the final stages in both Serie A and the Champions League." 
 
Chivu also pushed back against the notion that the season was a failure. "Failure only exists when you stop trying or start making excuses. Eliminating teams like Bayern Munich and Barcelona shows our strength. We were among Europe’s elite for much of the season."
 
Despite the turbulent start to his tenure, Chivu remains focused on rebuilding momentum as Inter looks to capture international silverware, even as they begin their campaign without one of their key attacking players.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How FIFA Club World Cup can change the landscape of global football

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter Miami play out goalless draw with Al Ahly

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami live match time, streaming

Can Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to a shock run at Club World Cup 2025?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Special transfer window and updated player rules

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story