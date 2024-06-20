Home / Sports / Football News / Euro Cup 2024: Denmark vs England live match (IST), telecast, streaming

Denmark vs England live streaming and telecast: Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Denmark vs England match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
In second Group C match of the day, England will take on Denmark in Euro Cup 2024 Denmark Frankfurt Arena on June 20 at 9:30 PM IST. While England coming into the match with a win, Denmark played a draw against Slovenia.

In order to book a place in the pre-quarterfinals Denmark need to register a win ahead of their final group game against Serbia.

Denmark and England will renew their rivalry from a Euro Cup 2021 semifinal at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions won 2-1 after extra time, sealed when captain Harry Kane followed up his penalty being saved by Kasper Schmeichel to score on the rebound.


Denmark did not easily forget how England got that decisive spot-kick, for a foul awarded against defender Joakim Maehle. "A penalty which should not have been a penalty," coach Kasper Hjulmand said then.


Denmark vs England Head-to-head

Matches: 22
Denmark Won: 4
England Won: 13
Drawn: 5

Euro Cup 2024: Denmark vs England live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast


When will the Denmark vs England match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Denmark vs England football match will take place on June 20 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Denmark vs England match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Denmark vs England football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 20.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Denmark vs England Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Denmark vs England match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Denmark vs England match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Denmark vs England match in India.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

