Euro Cup 2024 QF: England vs Switzerland live match (IST), live streaming

In the third quarterfinal match of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), England will take on Switzerland at 9:30 PM IST tonight at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
While England topped their group and moved to the pre-quarterfinals, Switzerland finished second behind Germany in their group. However, what followed was pure class from the Swiss as they downed defending champions Italy in the quarterfinal.
England on the other hand needed injury-time goals from skipper Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham against Slovakia to go through to the last eight. Thus, it promises to be a tantalising affair as the Swiss would look to take the runners-up out after having eliminated the winners of the last edition.