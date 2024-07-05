Euro Cup 2024 QF: Portugal vs France live match (IST), live streaming

In the second quarterfinal match of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), Portugal will take on France at 12:30 AM IST tonight at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

While Portugal topped their group and moved to the pre-quarterfinals, France finished second. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side beat Slovenia in a penalty shoot-out while the French got past the Belgians thanks to an own goal by Jan Vertonghen. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is going to be a clash between the two heavyweights Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. It will also be a battle between two weaker teams in the tournament who have not been able to score a lot.

Portugal vs France Head-to-head

Matches: 28

Portugal Won: 6

France won: 19

Drawn: 3

Portugal predicted starting 11

Formation- 4-3-3



Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

France predicted starting 11

Formation- 4-2-3-1

Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram

Euro Cup 2024: Portugal vs France live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Portugal vs France match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Portugal vs France football match will take place on July 6 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Portugal vs France match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Portugal vs France football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 6.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Portugal vs France Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Portugal vs France match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Portugal vs France match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Portugal vs France match in India.