Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Romania vs Netherlands live match IST, live streaming

In today's first pre-quarterfinal match of European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), Netherlands will lock horns with Romania at Fussball Arena Munich at 9:30 PM IST today. The Netherlands have traditionally dominated ROU vs NED match but the Dutch also hadn't lost to Austria since 1990 until last week.
Romania topped its group while a disappointing Netherlands team progressed as one of the four best third-place teams. Despite the problems, the Netherlands will be favored to overcome Romania, potentially giving Ronald Koeman's team another shot at Austria in the quarterfinals.