Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Romania vs Netherlands live match IST, live streaming

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Romania vs Netherlands match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary at 9:30 PM IST

Romania vs Netherlands live match time today
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 4:40 PM IST
In today's first pre-quarterfinal match of European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), Netherlands will lock horns with Romania at Fussball Arena Munich at 9:30 PM IST today. The Netherlands have traditionally dominated ROU vs NED match but the Dutch also hadn't lost to Austria since 1990 until last week.

Romania topped its group while a disappointing Netherlands team progressed as one of the four best third-place teams. Despite the problems, the Netherlands will be favored to overcome Romania, potentially giving Ronald Koeman's team another shot at Austria in the quarterfinals. 

Romania vs Netherlands Head-to-head

Matches: 14
Romania Won: 1
Netherlands won: 10
Drawn: 3

Romania vs Netherlands probable starting XI
Romania Netherlands
1 Florin Nita 1Bart Verbruggen
23 Deian Sorescu 4Virgil van Dijk
3Radu Dragusin 22Denzel Dumfries
15 Andrei Burca 5Nathan Ake
2Andrei Ratiu 6Stefan de Vrij
18Razvan Marin 24Jerdy Schouten
21 Nicolae Stanciu 7Xavi Simons
6 Marius Marin 14Tijjani Reijnders
13 Valentin Mihaila 12Jeremie Frimpong
20 Dennis Man 10Memphis Depay
19 Denis Dragus 11Cody Gakpo


Euro Cup 2024: Romania vs Netherlands live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast


When will the Romania vs Netherlands match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Romania vs Netherlands football match will take place on July 2 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Romania vs Netherlands match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Romania vs Netherlands football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 2.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Romania vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Romania vs Netherlands match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Romania vs Netherlands match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Romania vs Netherlands match in India.

Topics :UEFA European ChampionshipNetherlands national football team

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

