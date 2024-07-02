Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: Romania vs Netherlands live match IST, live streaming

In today's first pre-quarterfinal match of European Championships (Euro Cup 2024), Netherlands will lock horns with Romania at Fussball Arena Munich at 9:30 PM IST today. The Netherlands have traditionally dominated ROU vs NED match but the Dutch also hadn't lost to Austria since 1990 until last week.

Romania topped its group while a disappointing Netherlands team progressed as one of the four best third-place teams. Despite the problems, the Netherlands will be favored to overcome Romania, potentially giving Ronald Koeman's team another shot at Austria in the quarterfinals.

Romania vs Netherlands Head-to-head

Matches: 14

Romania Won: 1

Netherlands won: 10

Drawn: 3

Romania vs Netherlands probable starting XI

Romania vs Netherlands probable starting XI Romania Netherlands 1 Florin Nita 1Bart Verbruggen 23 Deian Sorescu 4Virgil van Dijk 3Radu Dragusin 22Denzel Dumfries 15 Andrei Burca 5Nathan Ake 2Andrei Ratiu 6Stefan de Vrij 18Razvan Marin 24Jerdy Schouten 21 Nicolae Stanciu 7Xavi Simons 6 Marius Marin 14Tijjani Reijnders 13 Valentin Mihaila 12Jeremie Frimpong 20 Dennis Man 10Memphis Depay 19 Denis Dragus 11Cody Gakpo

Euro Cup 2024: Romania vs Netherlands live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Romania vs Netherlands match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Romania vs Netherlands football match will take place on July 2 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Romania vs Netherlands match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Romania vs Netherlands football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 2.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Romania vs Netherlands Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Romania vs Netherlands match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Romania vs Netherlands match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Romania vs Netherlands match in India.