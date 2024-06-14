Euro Cup 2024: Germany full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

The host Germany will kick-start UEFA European Championship, Euro Cup 2024, on June 15 (India time) when they lock horns with Scotland.

Germany are part of Group A, which also have Hungary, Switzerland.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's shakeup of the squad in March seems to have had the desired effect. Nagelsmann inherited a team low in confidence when he took over from the fired Hansi Flick last September.

Germany had lost its previous three games and failed to win any of its previous five. Nagelsmann had a rocky start with a friendly win over the United States followed by a draw against Mexico, then defeats to Turkey and Austria.

A radical shakeup by the German manager saw top established players -- Leon Goretzka, Mats Hummels, Niklas Sle, Emre Can and Julian Brandt -- out of the squad.





ALSO READ: Euro Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST), format, live streaming Germany will be lead by Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

Coming into the Euros, Germans defeated beat France and the Netherlands , a timely boost in confidence just months before it was to host Euro 2024.

Nagelsmann kept faith with those players for his tournament squad.

Though, Germany are favourites to win the title. However, their last best performance in Euro Cups came in 2016 when they reached the semifinals.

Germany full squad for Euro Cup 2024:



Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Germany full schedule and timings (IST)

Germany full schedule in Group stages Matches Day and Date (India) Time (IST) Venue Result Germany vs Scotland Saturday, 15th June 12:30 AM Munich Football Arena,Munich TBD Germany vs Hungary Wednesday, 19th June 9:30 PM Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart TBD Switzerland vs Germany Monday, 24th June 12:30 AM Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt TBD



When will Germany begin their campaign in Euro Cup 2024?



Germany will begin their Euro Cup 2024 campaign against Scotland on June 15

Where to watch Germany Euro Cup 2024 matches in India?

Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live telecast Euro Cup 2024 matches in India in English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Euro Cup 2024?

Sony LIV will live stream European Championships matches in India.