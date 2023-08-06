FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs Man City live match time streaming in India

The biggest clash of August is here. Arsenal will lock horns with Manchester City in a FA Community Shield match today (August 6) at Wembley Stadium in London. Arsenal vs Manchester City live match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Having won the treble the previous season, Manchester City will look to kick off the new season on a high but without the services of Riyad Mahrez. On the other hand, Arsenal would look to tame the Citizens after failing to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal vs Manchester City head to-head

Arsenal and Manchester City have played against each other 185 times. The Gunners have won 86 games, while Citizens have emerged victorious 56 times, with 43 matches ending in a draw.

Overall matches played: 185



Manchester City won: 56



Arsenal: 86

Arsenal vs Manchester City head-to-head in FA Community Shield

In the Community Shield, the two teams have met once in a game, with Arsenal emerging victorious in that match.



FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs Man City Prediction



Manchester City will start as favourites however, Arsenal could make an upset given their pre season form.

Who is the defending champion of the FA Community Shield?

Known as the curtain raiser for the English football season, Liverpool is the defending champions of the Community Shield as they beat Manchester City in 2022. Liverpool were the FA Cup winners of the 2021-22 season.

What could be the probable starting lineups of Arsenal and Manchester City?

Arsenal's probable starting lineup

Aaron Ramsdale (GK); Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber; Thomas Partey, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leonard Trossard

Manchester City's probable starting lineup

Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish,Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden, Erliing Haaland, and Julian Álvarez

FA Community Shield 2023: Arsenal vs Manchester City live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When Arsenal vs Manchester City match in FA Community Shield will take place?



The Arsenal vs Man City match in FA Community Shield will take place on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).

What is the Arsenal vs Man City game venue in the FA Community Shield?

London's Wembley will host the Arsenal vs Manchester City game today.

What is the live match timing of the Arsenal vs Manchester City game in the FA Community Shield, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Arsenal vs Man City live match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City in India?



The live telecast of Arsenal vs Manchester City in India will be available on Sony Sports Network's Ten 2 HD/SD channel.

What is FA Community Shield?

The FA Community Shield was first played in 1908 between the winners of English football's top-division league and the winners of the Southern League. Manchester United (the First Division champions) beat the Queens Park Rangers (the Southern League champions) 4-0 in a replay after the first match was drawn 1-1. It remains the only match to be replayed in the league's history.

However, the tournament's name and the format in which it was played continued to change over the years before the competition was named the FA Community Shield in 2002. Arsenal won the match by beating Liverpool.

Such a name is the Community Shield, as the proceeds from the match tickets and other gains from the match go to all the 124 clubs participating in the FA Cup and then further donate to a charity of their choice.