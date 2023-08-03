Durand Cup 2023: Details of teams, venues, live-streaming, and more

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, kicked off on August 3. A total of 24 teams are set to compete for the prestigious title.
Originally organised by the Indian Armed Forces and first played in Shimla in 1888, the Durand Cup stands as the third-oldest football competition globally.
This year's line-up features teams from the Indian Super League, the I-League, and the Armed Forces. Additionally, the tournament has expanded to include army teams from Nepal and Bangladesh.
Durand Cup 2023 groupings
The 24 teams are divided into six groups, each consisting of four teams. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the knockout stage.
Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC
Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters
Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong
Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army
Durand Cup 2023 venues
Matches are scheduled to take place at six venues:
- Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata
- Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata
- East Bengal Ground, Kolkata
- Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
- Sports Authority of India Stadium, Kokrajhar
- Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
Telecast and streaming details
The Durand Cup matches will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. For those who prefer online viewing, Sony LIV will be live-streaming the matches.