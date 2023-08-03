Durand Cup 2023: Details of teams, venues, live-streaming, and more

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, kicked off on August 3. A total of 24 teams are set to compete for the prestigious title.



Originally organised by the Indian Armed Forces and first played in Shimla in 1888, the Durand Cup stands as the third-oldest football competition globally.



This year's line-up features teams from the Indian Super League, the I-League, and the Armed Forces. Additionally, the tournament has expanded to include army teams from Nepal and Bangladesh. Durand Cup 2023 groupings

The 24 teams are divided into six groups, each consisting of four teams. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the knockout stage.

Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC

Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters

Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong

Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army

Group F: Bodoland FC, Indian Army FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC



ALSO READ: Durand Cup Schedule: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to play season's first derby Bodoland FC, Indian Army FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC

Durand Cup 2023 venues

Matches are scheduled to take place at six venues:

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata

East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Sports Authority of India Stadium, Kokrajhar

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Telecast and streaming details

The Durand Cup matches will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. For those who prefer online viewing, Sony LIV will be live-streaming the matches.