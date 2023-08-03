Home / Sports / Football News / Durand Cup 2023: Details of teams, venues, live-streaming, and more

Durand Cup 2023: Details of teams, venues, live-streaming, and more

The Durand Cup 2023 began on August 3. The oldest football tournament in Asia was first organised by Indian Armed Forces and played in 1888 in Shimla

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, kicked off on August 3. A total of 24 teams are set to compete for the prestigious title.

Originally organised by the Indian Armed Forces and first played in Shimla in 1888, the Durand Cup stands as the third-oldest football competition globally.

This year's line-up features teams from the Indian Super League, the I-League, and the Armed Forces. Additionally, the tournament has expanded to include army teams from Nepal and Bangladesh.

Durand Cup 2023 groupings

The 24 teams are divided into six groups, each consisting of four teams. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the knockout stage.

Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC 
Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC 
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters 
Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong 
Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army 
Group F: Bodoland FC, Indian Army FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC

ALSO READ: Durand Cup Schedule: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to play season's first derby

Durand Cup 2023 venues

Matches are scheduled to take place at six venues:
  • Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata 
  • Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata 
  • East Bengal Ground, Kolkata 
  • Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 
  • Sports Authority of India Stadium, Kokrajhar 
  • Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 

Telecast and streaming details

The Durand Cup matches will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India. For those who prefer online viewing, Sony LIV will be live-streaming the matches.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

