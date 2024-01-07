FA Cup 2024 - Arsenal vs Liverpool football live match time, streaming

It is going to be a Super Sunday on January 7, 2024, as Liverpool will travel to London to take on Arsenal in the third-round match of the FA Cup, England’s premier Cup competition. The Gunners are on the back foot having lost their last two matches. On the other hand, The Reds have not dropped have a game and only have two draws and three wins in their last five matches.

However, Liverpool will be missing two of their key players Mohamed Salah and Endo Watary due to the international duties. Also, Arsenal have lost only three of their last 29 home games in the FA Cup. Thus it could turn out to be a crackerjack of a performance.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Arsenal vs Liverpool head-to-head

Arsenal and Liverpool have played against each other 206 times. The Gunners have won 70 games, while the Reds have emerged victorious 77 times, with 59 matches ending in a draw.

Overall matches played: 206

Liverpool won: 77

Arsenal: 70

Draw: 59

Arsenal vs Liverpool head-to-head in the FA Cup

In the FA Cup, the two teams have come up against each other in 17 matches and Arsenal have had the upper hand with seven wins. Liverpool have won five games while five have ended in a draw. Liverpool beat Arsenal in the 2001 FA Cup final.

FA Cup: Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have not dropped even a single point in their last five matches while Arsenal have won only of their last five games. Thus Liverpool are clear favourites heading into this match.

Who is the defending champion of the FA Cup?

Manchester City are the defending champions of the FA Cup as they beat Manchester United in the final of the 2022-23 edition.

What could be the probable starting lineups of Arsenal and Liverpool?

Arsenal's probable starting lineup

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Liverpool's probable starting lineup

Caoimhin Kelleher; Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Cody Gakpo, Antonio Núñez, Luis Díaz.

FA Cup 2024: Arsenal vs Liverpool live match time, live streaming and telecast in India

When will the Arsenal vs Liverpool FA Cup match take place?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool match in the FA Cup will take place on January 7, 2024 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Arsenal vs Liverpool game in the FA Cup?

London's Emirates Stadium will host the Arsenal vs Liverpool game today.

What is the live match timing of the Arsenal vs Liverpool game in the FA Cup, as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool live match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024 in India?

The live telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool in India will be available on Sony Sports Network's Ten 2 HD/SD channel.

Where will the Arsenal vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024 be live-streamed in India?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app in India.