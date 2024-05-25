Home / Sports / Football News / FA Cup final, Man City vs Man United live match time (IST), live streaming

FA Cup final, Man City vs Man United live match time (IST), live streaming

In the FA Cup 2024 final, Manchester City will lock horns with Manchester United at 7:30 PM IST today

Man City vs Man United live match time in India
Man City vs Man United live match time in India
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
In the FA Cup 2024 final, defending champions Manchester City (MNC) will lock horns with Manchester  United (MNU) at Wembley Stadium today at 7:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). 

The MNC vs MNU football match is the rematch of the previous year's FA Cup final, when Manchester City emerged victorious and completed the treble, winning Premier League and Champions League title as well.

Manchester City's road to FA Cup 2024 final

City beat Chelsea 1-0 to secure their place in the final.

Man City’s road to FA Cup finals
Round Date Scoreline
Third round January 7 Manchester City 5–0 Huddersfield Town
Fourth round January 26 Tottenham Hotspur 0–1 Manchester City
Fifth round February 27 Luton Town 2–6 Manchester City
Quarterfinals March 16 Manchester City 2–0 Newcastle United
Semifinals April 20 Manchester City 1–0 Chelsea

Manchester United's road to FA Cup 2024 final

United needed penalties to overcome second-tier Coventry after blowing a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 through extra time.

Man United's road to FA Cup 2024 final
Round Man United's road to FA Cup 2024 final
Third round Manchester United 2–0 Wigan Athletic
Fouth round Newport county 2-4 Manchester United
Fifth round Nottingham Forest 0-1 Manchester United
Quarterfinal Manhester United 2-4 Liverpool
Semifinal Manchester United 4-2 Coventry City

Manchester United's record in FA Cup final

  • Finals played: 21
  • Won: 12
  • Lost: 9
  • Last loss in a final: 2023

Manchester City’s record in FA Cup finals

  • Finals played: 12
  • Won: 7
  • Lost: 5
  • Last loss in a final: 2013

Manchester City vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Man City predicted line-up: Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardio, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foder, Erling Haaland.

Man United predicted line-up: Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varana, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Ama Diallo, Bruno Fernanders, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojluind. 

City vs United prediction

Pep Guardiola's City is expected to emerge victorious today given they have a superb run to lift the Premier League after failing to progress in the Uefa Champions League 2023-24.

Man City vs Man United scoreline prediction: MNC 2-1 MNU

Manchester City vs Manchester United live streaming & telecast, FA Cup 2024 final live match time today


When will FA Cup 2024 final take place?

FA Cup 2024 final will take place on Saturday (May 25).

Which teams will lock horns in the FA Cup 2024 final today?

Manchester United and Manchester City will lock horns in the FA Cup 2024 final today?

At what time Man City vs Man United FA Cup 2024 final match will begin today, according to Indian  Standard Time (IST)?

Man City vs Man United FA Cup 2024 final will begin at 7:30 PM IST today.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Man City vs Man United final today?

Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 3 to live telecast Man City vs Man United FA Cup 2024 final today.

How to watch the live streaming Manchester City vs Manchester United final on May 25?

City vs United live streaming will take place on Sony LIV application and website. 

Topics :Manchester CityManchester Unitedfootball

First Published: May 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

