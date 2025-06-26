FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Here's how Brazilian clubs broke Euro dominance

As the group stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup wraps up, one nation has emerged as an unexpected powerhouse: Brazil. All four Brazilian sides Flamengo, Palmeiras, Botafogo, and Fluminense, have advanced to the second round, reigniting national pride and hope after years of disappointment against European giants in global competitions.

Recent Copa Libertadores champions, these clubs are not just participating, they're posing real threats. Flamengo topped their group and made headlines with a commanding 3-1 win over Chelsea, becoming the first team to confirm a knockout round spot. Botafogo, who stunned Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain, and Fluminense finished second in their groups, while Palmeiras also topped theirs.

Botafogo and Palmeiras are set to clash in an all-Brazilian knockout battle, ensuring at least one club reaches the quarterfinals. Flamengo will meet Bayern Munich, and Fluminense faces Inter Milan in the next round. Brazil's last global club triumph came in 2012, when Corinthians beat Chelsea. That was under a much smaller tournament format. Now, with 32 teams in the revamped Club World Cup, Brazil's chances look promising again. A Change in Mood and Momentum Few expected Botafogo's upset over PSG on June 19. Even their fans braced for a difficult match against the French giants. But a solid, disciplined performance turned the tide. "They defended better than anyone we've faced this season," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Brazilian clubs may have a seasonal advantage too, they're mid-season, while European teams are in off-season mode. Additionally, they're far more accustomed to the high temperatures affecting matches across the U.S. Brazilian fans, once skeptical, are now roaring with belief. After Flamengo's group win, supporters in Philadelphia sang chants warning Bayern Munich of what's to come. Botafogo coach Renato Paiva summed it up best: "The cemetery of football is full of favorites." South American Strength Brazilian dominance in Copa Libertadores is no fluke, they've won the last six editions, five of which were all-Brazilian finals. While Boca Juniors and River Plate of Argentina faltered in the group stage, Brazilian sides continued to shine.

This success is driven not just by local talent but by stars from across South America. Players like Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Uruguay, Flamengo), Jefferson Savarino (Venezuela, Botafogo), Jhon Arias (Colombia, Fluminense), and Flaco López (Argentina, Palmeiras) are pivotal to their clubs, none of whom have played in Europe. Even top European coaches are acknowledging the strength of South American clubs. Pep Guardiola praised the region’s influence on world football, while Real Madrid’s Xabi Alonso admitted the competition has “opened our eyes” to talent beyond Europe. Another reason for Brazil's success: coaching. The influx of Portuguese managers like Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) and Renato Paiva (Botafogo) has brought European-style discipline and strategy, making Brazilian clubs more competitive globally.