FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs River Plate live time and streaming

River Plate delivered a dominant display in their opening match against Monterrey but were left frustrated after a hard-fought stalemate.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
Two of football’s most storied clubs, Inter Milan and River Plate, are set to clash for the first time in a pivotal FIFA Club World Cup group stage encounter.
 
Inter Milan opened their campaign with a narrow win over Urawa Red Diamonds but looked far from the sharp side that reached the UEFA Champions League final just weeks ago. Despite the unconvincing performance, the Italian side remains in control of its knockout stage fate.
 
River Plate, meanwhile, delivered a dominant display in their opening match against Monterrey but were left frustrated after a hard-fought stalemate. The Argentine powerhouse currently leads Group E but faces its toughest challenge yet against Inter.
 
The stakes couldn’t be clearer: the winner secures top spot in the group, while the loser will likely crash out of the tournament. 
 
Inter team news
 
Cristian Chivu’s tenure as Inter Milan boss has gotten off to a shaky start. After a draw in their tournament opener against Monterrey, Inter narrowly edged past Urawa Red Diamonds thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Valentín Carboni in a must-win clash.
 
Injuries have hampered the Nerazzurri’s progress, with Marcus Thuram becoming the latest addition to their growing injury list. However, there's some relief on the horizon, as key players Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Davide Frattesi, and Denzel Dumfries are expected to return for this crucial encounter.
 
Alessandro Bastoni is likely to be reinstated to the starting XI after being rested in the previous match, and veteran midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan may make his first start of the tournament.
 
With qualification on the line, Chivu is unlikely to take further risks with his selection—he needs a win to keep Inter’s hopes of advancing alive.
 
River Plate team news
 
Marcelo Gallardo faces a significant challenge as his key midfielders Kevin Castaño, Enzo Pérez, and Giulano Galoppo are all suspended for the upcoming match against Inter Milan.
 
El Muñeco will need to rethink his midfield options, likely turning to a makeshift trio of Matías Kranevitter, Nacho Fernández, and Rodrigo Aliendro, unless he opts to adjust the team’s formation. Regardless, River’s midfield strength will be notably weakened against the Serie A giants.
 
On the left wing, Maxi Meza, who came on for the injured Sebastián Driussi in the previous game, is expected to retain his spot after Miguel Borja’s underwhelming performance in the second half.
 
Defensively, Los Millonarios have been dependable recently. Paulo Díaz has claimed the starting role over Germán Pezzella and, alongside Lucas Martínez Quarta, helped River keep a clean sheet in the second half against Monterrey.
 
River Plate will be aiming to avoid the disappointment experienced by their rivals Boca Juniors and secure a place in the knockout stages with a strong performance against Inter.
 
Inter vs River Plate starting 11 (probable)
 
Inter starting 11: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Esposito, Martínez
 
River Plate starting 11: Armani; Montiel, Martínez-Quarta, Díaz, Acuña; Kranevitter, Aliendro, Fernández; Mastantuono, Meza, Colidio 
 
FIFA Club World Cup: Inter vs River Plate live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate will be played on June 26 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate begin on June 26?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate will take place at Lumen Field Stadium, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate will not be available on TV in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Milan and River Plate be available in India?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Inter Milan and River Plate will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

