Lionel Messi's salary: How one man's pay outpaces entire MLS teams?

Lionel Messi doesn’t just play Major League Soccer—he dominates it, both on and off the field. For the third consecutive year, the Argentine superstar stands as the highest-paid player in MLS, raking in a staggering $20.45 million in total compensation. That’s more than the entire payroll of 21 of the league’s 30 teams.

His base salary? A cool $12 million, not including performance bonuses or private arrangements with Inter Miami and its affiliates. Throw in marketing bonuses and agent fees, and Messi’s contract—running through 2025—looms large over the financial landscape of American soccer.

Inter Miami’s financial power play

Thanks in large part to Messi, Inter Miami now boasts the league’s highest payroll at $46.8 million. That’s nearly double every team except two: Toronto ($34.1 million) and Atlanta ($27.6 million). Even with the hefty investments, the gap between the haves and the have-nots has never been more pronounced. ALSO READ: FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of teams qualified for last 16 Montreal brings up the rear with just under $12 million, while Philadelphia barely edges them out at $13.4 million. The rising millionaire class The league now features 11 players earning $5 million or more, up from nine last year. A total of 50 players make over $2 million, and 131 players earn seven figures—a sharp rise from just 115 the year before. The league-wide salary pot has ballooned to $586 million, marking a 12.9% increase over 2024 and a whopping 48.7% since 2022.