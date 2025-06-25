Pogba returns! French midfielder set to sign 2-year deal with AS Monaco

Paul Pogba is set to make his football comeback with AS Monaco following the end of his doping suspension. The French midfielder has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 side and is scheduled to undergo a medical examination later this week.

Pogba to return to the big stage after more than a year

The 32-year-old last played competitively for Juventus in September 2023 before receiving a four-year ban for testing positive for the banned substance DHEA. However, after appealing the initial decision, the suspension was reduced to 18 months, making him eligible to play again since March.