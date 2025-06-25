Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan live time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan live time, streaming

Dortmund currently sit second in Group F, level on points with group leaders Fluminense.

Dortmund vs Ulsan
Dortmund vs Ulsan
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Borussia Dortmund will aim to secure a spot in the Club World Cup round of 16 when they take on Ulsan Hyundai on Wednesday at TQL Stadium. Niko Kovac’s men head into the clash after a thrilling 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend, while Ulsan come off a 4-2 defeat to Fluminense.
 
Dortmund currently sit second in Group F, level on points with group leaders Fluminense. Their progression to the knockout stage isn’t guaranteed yet, with Mamelodi just one point behind and set to face Fluminense in their final group fixture on Wednesday.
 
Ulsan Hyundai, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament following back-to-back losses. Despite leading 2-1 at halftime against Fluminense, they conceded three goals in the second half, ending their hopes of advancing. 
 
Dortmund team news
 
Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck have been sidelined with injuries and are unlikely to feature in Dortmund’s match on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, new recruit Jobe Bellingham is expected to retain his place in the attack, while Pascal Gross and Felix Nmecha are set to continue in midfield.
 
Ulsan team news
 
Up against a bigger opponent, Ulsan have no injuries to worry about as of now as they look to create an upset on the night.
 
Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan starting 11 (probable)
 
Borussia Dortmund starting 11: Kobel; Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Couto, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson; Bellingham, Brandt; Guirassy.
 
Ulsan starting 11: Jo; Trojak, Kim, Jung; Kang, Ko, Bojanic, Lee, Ludwigson; Lacava, Farias. 
 
FIFA Club World Cup: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan will be played on June 26 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan begin on June 26?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan?
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan will take place at TQL Stadium, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan will not be available on TV in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan be available in India?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and globally.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

