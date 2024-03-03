Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

'Sin bin': FIFA rules panel scraps plan for blue cards in football

Sin bins were introduced in grassroots soccer in the 2019-20 season to try to reduce dissent and increase fair play.

Football generic image

Football generic image

AP Loch Lomond (Scotland)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There will be no blue cards shown in soccer, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Saturday ahead of the annual meeting of the sport's rule-making panel.
The rules panel known as IFAB is due to look at extending trials of sin bins at low-level games. But beyond that, the idea aired a month ago of adding blue cards to referees' pockets with their red and yellow to remove players from the field for several minutes has been scrapped.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Let me be clear it's a red card to the idea of blue' cards, Infantino told reporters in a video clip posted overnight on his Instagram account. There will not be any blue cards used at elite level.
This is a topic that is non-existent for us and FIFA is completely opposed to blue cards, Infantino said at a lakeside hotel that will host the meeting near Glasgow.
Sin bins were introduced in grassroots soccer in the 2019-20 season to try to reduce dissent and increase fair play.
The idea has been unpopular with English Premier League coaches who believe teams will use defensive and negative tactics if a player is removed for 10 minutes.
However, the new suggestion of using blue cards to send players to sin bins was met with widespread derision.
The IFAB panel is made up of officials from FIFA and the four British soccer federations. FIFA has four votes and the federations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales each has one. Six votes are needed for a proposal to pass.
Sin bins are used in rugby for a variety of fouls.
Ice hockey similarly whistles penalties that send players to the penalty box." Infractions such as tripping are two-minute penalties that give the other team an advantage called the power play that creates more goal-scoring opportunities.

Also Read

FIH Pro League 2024: India hockey schedule, live match time, live streaming

Messi edges Haaland in tiebreaker for FIFA's best men's player award

Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival draws record tourists to China

Asiad 2023: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

1 in 5 players at FIFA Women's World Cup faced online abuse claims report

Haaland scores five goals in Man City's 6-2 rout of Luton in the FA Cup

Messi's Argentina to play against Costa Rica in Los Angeles on March 26

Lionel Messi nominated again for Laureus World Sportsman of Year Award

Messi now has 500 million followers on Instagram; check who is ahead of him

Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexual assault

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FIFA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon