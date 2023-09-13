Home / Sports / Football News / Germany beat France 2-1, ending winless run days after removing Hansi Flick

Germany beat France 2-1, ending winless run days after removing Hansi Flick

The win lifts some gloom around the team hosting the European Championship next year.

AP Dortmund
Thomas Muller scores in Germany's 2-1 win over France. Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

From jeers to cheers inside three days.

Germany beat World Cup runner-up France 2-1 in a friendly on Tuesday in a dramatic turnaround from being whistled by the crowd in a 4-1 loss to Japan on Saturday. That defeat cost Hansi Flick his job as coach the following day.

The win lifts some of the gloom around the team hosting the European Championship next year.

We really threw ourselves into it and I think people saw that, goalkeeper Marc-Andr ter Stegen told broadcaster ARD. These have been strange, difficult days and it was all the better that we could turn things around with the win. I think it gives us confidence and that was what we definitely need right now.

Thomas Mller scored early on and Leroy San added a second on a late counterattack, ending the run of five winless games which led to Flick being ousted Sunday. The search is on for a new permanent coach ahead of games against the United States and Mexico next month.
 

Against France, Germany was coached by a three-person caretaker team including sporting director Rudi Vller. He was Germany's coach when it reached the 2002 World Cup final but hadn't taken charge of any game for 18 years.

France had not conceded a goal in five games since losing the World Cup final to Argentina last year, but Germany scored in just the fourth minute. Thomas Mller, brought back to the squad by Flick last week for the first time this year, controlled Benjamin Henrichs' cross and hammered the ball past goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

France could have had a penalty when Antonio Rdiger appeared to shove Randal Kolo Muani to the ground in the penalty area in the 20th, but the referee opted not to give it. Aurelien Tchouameni had chances to score with two first-half headers at corners and a low shot in the 57th which was saved.

San made it 2-0 on a swift counter in the 87th but almost immediately gave away a penalty for a foul on Eduardo Camavinga. Antoine Griezmann converted the spot-kick.

On a night when Germany far surpassed expectations, there was concern over its captain, Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gndogan, who went off injured in the 25th after landing heavily on his back following an aerial challenge.

Also Read

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS: Match called off due to rain

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs NEP Highlights: Babar's team thrash Nepal by 238 runs

Bellingham stars as England beats Scotland 3-1 in international football

Time has come to put all cards on table: Stimac on astrologer controversy

Portugal routs Luxembourg in record 9-0 win without suspended Ronaldo

Indian football coach Stimac picked team on astrologer's advice: Report

Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after the Kiss scandal

Topics :France Football TeamUEFA European ChampionshipGermanyfootball

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story