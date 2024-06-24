Home / Sports / Football News / Germany confirms Rdiger strained hamstring ahead of Euro 2024 last-16 game

Germany confirms Rdiger strained hamstring ahead of Euro 2024 last-16 game

Germany didn't give any details of Rdiger's condition in a brief statement confirming the injury Monday or indicate whether he's likely to be fit to play in the round of 16 on Saturday

Football generic image
Football generic image
AP Herzogenaurach (Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Antonio Rdiger strained a hamstring muscle in Germany's 1-1 draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024, his team said Monday.

The Real Madrid defender was seen holding his leg as he left the field after Sunday's game, which saw Germany level the score with a header from Niclas Fllkrug in stoppage time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Germany didn't give any details of Rdiger's condition in a brief statement confirming the injury Monday or indicate whether he's likely to be fit to play in the round of 16 on Saturday.

If Rdiger can't play, it would leave Germany without either of its first-choice central defenders.

The other central defender from the last game, Jonathan Tah, will be suspended for the round of 16 after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament.

It's likely to mean a bigger role for Nico Schlotterbeck, who replaced Tah off the bench on Sunday. The other central defenders in the squad are Eintracht Frankfurt's Robin Koch and Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton. Neither has played in Euro 2024 so far.

Also Read

Euro Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST), format, live streaming

Euro Cup 2024 GER vs SCOT highlights: Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in opener

Euro 2024: Group A, B, C, D, E and F points table, top stats of tournament

Euro Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D, E, F; most goals, cards stats

Euro Cup 2024 today match: SUI vs GER live match time, SCO vs HUN streaming

Euro Cup 2024 today match: ALB vs ESP live match time, CRO vs ITA streaming

Mirlind Daku banned by Uefa for 2 Euro 2024 games after nationalist chants

Hungary forward Barnabas Varga stable after injury against Scotland

Germany gets late goal to draw with Swiss; finish top of Euro 2024 group

Euro Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D, E, F; most goals, cards stats

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GermanyfootballSwitzerland

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story