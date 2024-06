Euro Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D, E, F; most goals, cards stats

In European Championship (Euro Cup 2024), the race for the pre-quarterfinals hots up as the final matches of the Group game kick-started on June 24.

Euro Cup 2024 Group A leaderboard Rank Team Matches played Win Draw Loss Goal for Goal against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6 2 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 3 Scotland 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1 4 Hungary 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 Euro Cup 2024 Group B leaderboard Rank Team Matches played Win Draw Loss Goal for Goal against Goal Difference Points 1 Spain 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6 2 Italy 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1 Euro Cup 2024 Group C leaderboard Rank Team Matches played Win Draw Loss Goal for Goal against Goal Difference Points 1 England 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 2 Denmark 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 3 Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 4 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 Euro Cup 2024 Group D leaderboard Rank Team Matches played Win Draw Loss Goal for Goal against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 2 France 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 3 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 4 Poland 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 Euro Cup 2024 Group E leaderboard Rank Team Matches played Win Draw Loss Goal for Goal against Goal Difference Points 1 Romania 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 2 Belgium 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3 3 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 4 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 Euro Cup 2024 Group F leaderboard Rank Team Matches played Win Draw Loss Goal for Goal against Goal Difference Points 1 Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 2 Turkey 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 3 Czech Republic 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 4 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1 European Championships - Group 3rds Rank Team Matches played Win Draw Loss Goal for Goal against Goal Difference Points 1 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 2 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 3 Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 4 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1 5 Czech Republic 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 6 Scotland 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1

The top two teams of all the six groups will qualify for the Round of 16 while the next four will be decided on the basis of top four third-placed teams in Group A, B, C, D, E and F.