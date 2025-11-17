Germany vs Slovakia FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Germany and Slovakia are set for a decisive showdown on Monday as they battle for the top spot in Group A in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier. Die Mannschaft need only a win or a draw in Leipzig to secure first place and book their ticket to next summer’s tournament, while Slovakia would claim the group with a big victory.

Germany come into the match after a 2-0 win over Luxembourg, courtesy of a Nick Woltemade brace, placing them on 12 points—level with Slovakia but ahead on goal difference. Despite four straight wins following an opening 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, Julian Nagelsmann’s side still face pressure, especially given their recent World Cup struggles, exiting at the group stage in the last two editions.

Slovakia, led by Francesco Calzona, are also guaranteed a top-two finish. They beat Northern Ireland 1-0 in their previous outing, with Tomas Bobcek scoring late. The Falcons began the campaign strongly with wins over Germany and Luxembourg and now have the chance to top the group. With victories in two of their last three meetings against Germany, Slovakia will enter the contest confident of causing another upset. Germany team news Germany will be without several key players due to injuries, including Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Antonio Rudiger, Jamal Musiala, and Kai Havertz. No new injury concerns have emerged following their victory over Luxembourg, so it’s likely that a largely unchanged lineup will feature in this match. Joshua Kimmich and Nico Schlotterbeck are expected to return after missing the previous game due to minor issues.

ALSO READ: Italy set for another tough play-off route to FIFA World Cup 2026 Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade, who has scored three goals in seven appearances for Germany, is set to lead the attack, while Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz is also expected to start once again, providing creativity in the final third. Slovakia team news For Slovakia, David Strelec, who has netted eight goals in 34 appearances for his national team, is expected to lead the attack on Monday. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and defender Milan Skriniar are also likely to start, with David Hancko anticipated to occupy the left-back position.

No major changes are expected in Slovakia’s attacking setup, with David Duris likely to start up front, supported by Tomas Rigo in midfield. Germany vs Slovakia World Cup qualifier starting 11 (probable) Germany starting 11 (probable): Baumann; Baku, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Wirtz, Gnabry; Woltemade Slovakia starting 11 (probable): Dubravka; Gyomber, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko; Bero, Lobotka, Rigo; Duris, Strelec, Haraslin FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Germany vs Slovakia live telecast and streaming details When will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Germany and Slovakia be played? The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Germany and Slovakia will be played on November 18 (according to IST).

What time will the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Germany and Slovakia begin on November 18? The FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Germany and Slovakia will start at 1:15 AM IST. What will be the venue for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Germany and Slovakia? The Red Bull Arena in Germany will host the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Germany and Slovakia. Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Germany and Slovakia be available in India? The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Germany and Slovakia will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.