Greenwood wastes penalty chance as Marseille go down narrowly to Brest

Habib Beye's reign as Marseille coach got off to a losing start as Ligue 1's top goal-scorer Mason Greenwood missed a penalty in Brest's 2-0 win.

Beye replaced Roberto De Zerbi last week after a miserable run that saw Marseille exit the Champions League and lose to archrival Paris Saint-Germain 5-0.

But the former Newcastle and Aston Villa defender could not stop the rot that threatens Marseille's hopes of a European spot next year.

Two first-half headers from Ludovic Ajorque put Brest in the driving seat and he could have had a third had a fierce shot not rattled the bar on Friday.