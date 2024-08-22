Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gundogan set for Man City return after reportedly agreeing to leave Barca

Gundogan left City after the 2022-23 season, during which he was captain of the team that won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Manchester City and Ilkay Gundogan look set to be reunited. The former Germany midfielder was pictured at the airport on Wednesday and was reportedly catching a flight from Barcelona to Manchester to wrap up his return to City on a one-year deal, with the option of another 12 months.

Neither City nor Barcelona have commented publicly on any deal for the 33-year-old Gundogan.

Gundogan left City after the 2022-23 season, during which he was captain of the team that won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble.

He spent seven years at the English club but decided to move to Barcelona for a new challenge, and was one of Xavi Hernndez's favourite players during his sole season with the Catalan club.

But, Barcelona's delicate economic situation appears to have forced the new coach, Hansi Flick, to part ways with the veteran playmaker.

Gundogan's exit should help Barcelona register new midfielder Dani Olmo, which it has so far been unable to do because of the Spanish league's financial rules that make clubs balance expenditures on wages and transfers with available assets.

In addition to Olmo, Barcelona also has depth in the creative midfield positions with Pedri Gonzlez, Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lpez and, once he recovers from his serious leg injury, Gavi Pez.

Gundogan was Germany's captain at the recent European Championship. He retired from international duty this week.


First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

