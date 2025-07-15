Home / Sports / Football News / Here's how much Real Madrid legend Modric will earn at new club AC Milan

Here's how much Real Madrid legend Modric will earn at new club AC Milan

This transfer also highlights a remarkable shift in Modric's career priorities. At Madrid, he had been earning close to €10 million annually, before accepting a 50% wage reduction in his final season.

Luka Modric
Luka Modric
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Luka Modric has officially completed a move to AC Milan, signing a one-year deal reportedly worth between €2.5 million and €3 million gross. The Croatian midfielder’s arrival marks the end of an illustrious 12-year stint at Real Madrid, where he lifted multiple La Liga and Champions League titles and solidified his status as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.  Modric taking a pay cut to join Italian outfits
 
This transfer also highlights a remarkable shift in Modric’s career priorities. At Madrid, he had been earning close to €10 million annually, before accepting a 50% wage reduction in his final season to stay at the club.  Now at Milan, his earnings have dropped even further. However, the move to Italy is not financially motivated. At 39, Modric is aiming to remain at the top level of club football to maintain his form and fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which he hopes to play for Croatia. 
 
From Madrid majesty to Milan mission 
Modric leaves behind a legacy at the Bernabéu that few can rival. In the 2024–25 season alone, he played 2,990 minutes across competitions, including 35 La Liga matches, 14 Champions League appearances, and games in the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. His final appearance for Madrid came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, symbolizing the end of a glorious chapter. 
Luka Modric contract details
Contract duration 1 year at AC Milan
Salary €2.5–3 million (gross)
Previous salary €10 million in earlier years at Madrid
2024–25 minutes 2,990 across league, Europe, and cups
 
What’s next for Modric at San Siro? 
With his transfer now official, Modric is set to join AC Milan’s pre-season preparations under head coach Massimiliano Allegri. Milan are banking on his experience and class to reinforce their midfield for the 2025–26 Serie A season. Beyond domestic goals, Modric's presence is expected to inspire younger players and add much-needed depth to Milan’s European ambitions.
 
While his salary has decreased significantly, Modric’s hunger for success remains unchanged. His move to Milan is a testament to his enduring passion for the game and commitment to finishing his career at the highest level.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Palmer surprised to share the Club World Cup Ppdium with Donald Trump

Dominant England beat Wales 6-1, enter Euro quarters to face Sweden

Who has won the most FIFA Club World Cups over the years? Check full list

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final: Prize money for winners and runners-up

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea thump PSG 3-0 to lift 2nd title

Topics :Football NewsReal MadridAC Milan

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story