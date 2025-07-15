Here's how much Real Madrid legend Modric will earn at new club AC Milan

Luka Modric has officially completed a move to AC Milan, signing a one-year deal reportedly worth between €2.5 million and €3 million gross. The Croatian midfielder’s arrival marks the end of an illustrious 12-year stint at Real Madrid, where he lifted multiple La Liga and Champions League titles and solidified his status as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. Modric taking a pay cut to join Italian outfits

This transfer also highlights a remarkable shift in Modric’s career priorities. At Madrid, he had been earning close to €10 million annually, before accepting a 50% wage reduction in his final season to stay at the club.Now at Milan, his earnings have dropped even further. However, the move to Italy is not financially motivated. At 39, Modric is aiming to remain at the top level of club football to maintain his form and fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which he hopes to play for Croatia.

Modric leaves behind a legacy at the Bernabéu that few can rival. In the 2024–25 season alone, he played 2,990 minutes across competitions, including 35 La Liga matches, 14 Champions League appearances, and games in the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. His final appearance for Madrid came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup, symbolizing the end of a glorious chapter.

What’s next for Modric at San Siro?

With his transfer now official, Modric is set to join AC Milan’s pre-season preparations under head coach Massimiliano Allegri. Milan are banking on his experience and class to reinforce their midfield for the 2025–26 Serie A season. Beyond domestic goals, Modric's presence is expected to inspire younger players and add much-needed depth to Milan’s European ambitions.

While his salary has decreased significantly, Modric’s hunger for success remains unchanged. His move to Milan is a testament to his enduring passion for the game and commitment to finishing his career at the highest level.