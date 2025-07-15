Real Madrid secure young left-back Carreras from Benfica on 6 years deal

Real Madrid reached a deal to sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica on Monday, bringing back the young left back who came through the Spanish club's youth squads.
Madrid said the 22-year-old Carreras is arriving on a six-year contract. Financial details of the transfer were not immediately released.
Carreras played in Madrid's youth academy from 2017-20. The Spaniard joined Benfica from Manchester United after being named the English club's best under-23 player of the 2021-22 season. He won this year's Portuguese League Cup with Benfica.
Carreras will be officially introduced by Madrid on Tuesday.
Madrid was eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Club World Cup. Madrid had a disappointing season by its standards, finishing runner-up to rival Barcelona in La Liga and being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite having signed France star Kylian Mbapp last summer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)