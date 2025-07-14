Home / Sports / Football News / Who has won the most FIFA Club World Cups over the years? Check full list

Who has won the most FIFA Club World Cups over the years? Check full list

Spanish giants Real Madrid hold the record for the most titles, having won the tournament five times, in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:30 AM IST
The FIFA Club World Cup is an international football tournament that brings together some of the best club teams from across the globe. The competition was initially launched in 2000 but was suspended between 2001 and 2004 before being reintroduced in 2005.  After a pause in 2024 to undergo restructuring, the tournament returned in 2025 with a new format, expanding to a 32-team event held every four years.
 
Spanish giants Real Madrid hold the record for the most titles, having won the tournament five times, in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Barcelona follows with three titles, secured in 2009, 2011, and 2015.
 
Among managers, Pep Guardiola stands alone at the top with four FIFA Club World Cup titles to his name. He guided Barcelona to glory in 2009 and 2011, won again with Bayern Munich in 2013, and added a fourth title with Manchester City in 2023.     
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 winners list
Year Winner Runner-up
2025 Chelsea PSG
2023 Manchester City Fluminense
2022 Real Madrid Al-Hilal
2021 Chelsea Palmeiras
2020 Bayern Munich UANL (Tigres)
2019 Liverpool Flamengo
2018 Real Madrid Al-Ain
2017 Real Madrid Grêmio
2016 Real Madrid Kashima Antlers
2015 Barcelona River Plate
2014 Real Madrid San Lorenzo
2013 Bayern Munich Raja Casablanca
2012 Corinthians Chelsea
2011 Barcelona Santos
2010 Internazionale TP Mazembe
2009 Barcelona Estudiantes
2008 Manchester United LDU Quito
2007 AC Milan Boca Juniors
2006 Internacional Barcelona
2005 São Paulo Liverpool
2000 Corinthians Vasco da Gama
 

Topics :Football News

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

