Who has won the most FIFA Club World Cups over the years? Check full list

The FIFA Club World Cup is an international football tournament that brings together some of the best club teams from across the globe. The competition was initially launched in 2000 but was suspended between 2001 and 2004 before being reintroduced in 2005. After a pause in 2024 to undergo restructuring, the tournament returned in 2025 with a new format, expanding to a 32-team event held every four years.

Spanish giants Real Madrid hold the record for the most titles, having won the tournament five times, in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Barcelona follows with three titles, secured in 2009, 2011, and 2015.