Home / Sports / Football News / Historic night in Tokyo as Japan defeat Brazil for first time ever by 3-2

Historic night in Tokyo as Japan defeat Brazil for first time ever by 3-2

Japan beat Brazil for the first time on Tuesday, fighting from two goals down to win the friendly 3-2 in Ajinomoto Stadium.

Brazil football team, Copa America
Brazil football team (Photo: Copa America/ Twitter)
AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:01 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japan beat Brazil for the first time on Tuesday, fighting from two goals down to win the friendly 3-2 in Ajinomoto Stadium.

Ayase Ueda grabbed the winning goal with a header in the 71st minute, sending the sell-out crowd into celebration.

It was Japan's historic first win over the South American powerhouse at its 14th attempt.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made several changes to the team that won 5-0 in South Korea four days ago, but the five-time world champion continued its strong form from Seoul with a dominant first half in the Japanese capital.

Goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli put the visitors seemingly in control at halftime, and a 12th win over Japan appeared likely.

Seven minutes after the restart, however, Takumi Minamino capitalized on a mistake by Fabricio Bruno to score from inside the area. Just after the hour, Keito Nakamura's shot deflected off Bruno to bring Japan level.

Both teams have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Qualified teams; Qualification scenarios

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Faroe Islands stun Czech, Depay stars for Dutch

Netherlands vs Finland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

FIFA WC Qualifier round-up: Haaland scores hat-trick; Ronaldo misfires

Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Topics :Football News

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story