Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Qualified teams; Qualification scenarios

FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Qualified teams; Qualification scenarios

With the field expanded to 48 teams for the USA-Mexico-Canada hosts, 20 teams have already secured their berths.

FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The push for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification is reaching its climax, as several national teams have opportunities to seal their spots during the October international window.
 
Teams already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026
 
With the field expanded to 48 teams for the USA–Mexico–Canada hosts, 20 teams have already secured their berths. In the recent break, Egypt and Algeria booked their places via the CAF qualifiers.
 
Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria are the 20 sides that have earned the spots so far. 
 
Qualification scenarios for teams
 
England
Gareth Southgate’s side can qualify if they defeat Latvia and Serbia fail to win both their matches against Albania.
 
Spain
The reigning Euro champions can lock in qualification by beating Georgia and Bulgaria, provided Turkey does not win both of its games this window.
 
Norway
Top of Group I, Norway can return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 if they beat Israel and Italy slips up in its fixtures.
 
Portugal
A perfect week, victories over Republic of Ireland and Hungary, combined with Armenia earning no more than two points, would deliver Group F qualification.
 
Switzerland
They can clinch a place by defeating Slovenia, given that Kosovo drops points against Sweden.
 
France
A win over Iceland paired with Ukraine’s loss to Azerbaijan would see the French through.
 
Croatia
With a superior goal difference, a win over Gibraltar would all but guarantee Croatia’s slot—especially if Czechia stumble against Faroe Islands.
 
CAF: Africa’s Remaining Spots
 
Ghana
A draw against Comoros is sufficient to qualify, regardless of Madagascar’s result.
 
Cape Verde / Cameroon
Cape Verde can secure its first-ever berth with a win. A draw works if Cameroon drops points. Cameroon, on the other hand, needs victory + Cape Verde to falter.
 
Senegal
A single point against Mauritania may be enough, thanks to a solid goal difference. Congo would need a win and a Senegal loss to disrupt.
 
Ivory Coast
A win over Kenya ensures qualification. A draw might suffice if Gabon fails to beat Burundi.
 
South Africa / Benin / Nigeria
This group is wide open. Nigeria needs to better Benin by two goals and hope South Africa slip. Bafana Bafana must win while Benin drops points. Benin could qualify with a draw if South Africa do not win by a two-goal margin.
 
CONCACAF
 
No team can guarantee qualification in this window. In Group C, Honduras and Haiti (5 points each) face off on October 13 in a direct matchup. In Group B, the result of Jamaica vs Curacao will be pivotal ahead of the final rounds.
 
AFC (Asia)
 
Saudi Arabia
A win vs Iraq in Round 4 will punch their ticket to the finals.
 
Qatar
They can qualify by beating UAE, if Oman slips up in their match against the Emiratis.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Portugal vs Ireland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Messi's GOAT tour of India: Kolkata event date and time, how to buy tickets

Messi India tour ticket prices, schedule, how to buy Delhi event's ticket

India vs Singapore HIGHLIGHTS AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Rahim Ali helps India grab late 1-1 draw

Premier League empowers Indian coaches through training in Mumbai

Topics :Football NewsFIFA World Cup

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story