FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Qualified teams; Qualification scenarios

The push for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification is reaching its climax, as several national teams have opportunities to seal their spots during the October international window.

Teams already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026

With the field expanded to 48 teams for the USA–Mexico–Canada hosts, 20 teams have already secured their berths. In the recent break, Egypt and Algeria booked their places via the CAF qualifiers.

Japan, New Zealand, Iran, Argentina, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Jordan, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Colombia, Paraguay, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria are the 20 sides that have earned the spots so far.

Qualification scenarios for teams England Gareth Southgate’s side can qualify if they defeat Latvia and Serbia fail to win both their matches against Albania. Spain The reigning Euro champions can lock in qualification by beating Georgia and Bulgaria, provided Turkey does not win both of its games this window. Norway Top of Group I, Norway can return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 if they beat Israel and Italy slips up in its fixtures. Portugal A perfect week, victories over Republic of Ireland and Hungary, combined with Armenia earning no more than two points, would deliver Group F qualification.

Switzerland They can clinch a place by defeating Slovenia, given that Kosovo drops points against Sweden. France A win over Iceland paired with Ukraine’s loss to Azerbaijan would see the French through. Croatia With a superior goal difference, a win over Gibraltar would all but guarantee Croatia’s slot—especially if Czechia stumble against Faroe Islands. CAF: Africa’s Remaining Spots Ghana A draw against Comoros is sufficient to qualify, regardless of Madagascar’s result. Cape Verde / Cameroon Cape Verde can secure its first-ever berth with a win. A draw works if Cameroon drops points. Cameroon, on the other hand, needs victory + Cape Verde to falter.

Senegal A single point against Mauritania may be enough, thanks to a solid goal difference. Congo would need a win and a Senegal loss to disrupt. Ivory Coast A win over Kenya ensures qualification. A draw might suffice if Gabon fails to beat Burundi. South Africa / Benin / Nigeria This group is wide open. Nigeria needs to better Benin by two goals and hope South Africa slip. Bafana Bafana must win while Benin drops points. Benin could qualify with a draw if South Africa do not win by a two-goal margin. CONCACAF No team can guarantee qualification in this window. In Group C, Honduras and Haiti (5 points each) face off on October 13 in a direct matchup. In Group B, the result of Jamaica vs Curacao will be pivotal ahead of the final rounds.