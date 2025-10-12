Netherlands vs Finland FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

The Netherlands will aim to strengthen their hold on top spot in Group G when they host Finland in a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier in Amsterdam on Sunday. Ronald Koeman’s side currently leads the group by three points ahead of Poland and Finland and can take a significant step towards securing qualification with a win. The Oranje returned to winning ways with a convincing 4-0 victory over Malta, featuring a brace from Cody Gakpo and a dominant all-round display, restoring confidence after a shaky September window.

Despite dropping points to Poland and narrowly escaping with a 3-2 win against Lithuania last month, the Dutch remain in control of their fate. A victory over Finland will eliminate the visitors from contention and set up a possible group-deciding clash with Poland next month.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: List of Qualified teams; Qualification scenarios Finland, meanwhile, arrives in Amsterdam needing all three points to keep alive hopes of automatic qualification for their first-ever World Cup. The Finns have struggled historically against the Netherlands, losing all five qualifiers this century, including a 2-0 defeat earlier in June. Now under Danish coach Jacob Friis, Finland edged Lithuania 2-1 in their latest outing but must overcome a poor goal difference and tough odds to challenge for top spot. Netherlands team news Ronald Koeman opted to start Wout Weghorst as the central striker against Malta, with Memphis Depay, Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer, joining the squad late and not fully fit. However, that could change this weekend, with Depay now likely to return to the starting XI. His stoppage-time goal against Malta took his tally to eight goal contributions in this qualifying campaign. He could feature alongside Liverpool duo Jeremie Frimpong and Cody Gakpo in attack.

Koeman made several changes to his squad for October, leaving out Matthijs de Ligt, Teun Koopmeiners, Sem Steijn, and Noa Lang. In their place, AZ Alkmaar forward Mexx Meerdink was added as cover for Depay and Weghorst but later withdrew due to injury. Another attacking option for the Dutch is Donyell Malen. The Aston Villa forward has a strong record off the bench, scoring 10 goals in 27 substitute appearances, a national record, and adds versatility across the frontline for Koeman’s side. Finland team news Finland will be without their key defender Robert Ivanov, who received a booking on Thursday that led to his suspension. The team is also missing captain Lukas Hradecky and experienced midfielder Rasmus Schuller due to injuries.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC Qualifier round-up: Haaland scores hat-trick; Ronaldo misfires For the goalkeeper position, either Celtic’s Viljami Sinisalo or Palermo’s Jesse Joronen is expected to step in for Hradecky. Up front, Joel Pohjanpalo, who plays alongside Joronen at Palermo, is likely to lead the attack. Netherlands vs Finland starting 11 (probable) Netherlands starting 11 (probable): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Frimpong, Depay, Gakpo Finland starting 11 (probable): Joronen; Alho, Tenho, Koski, Uronen; Lod, Kairinen, Markhiyev; Kallman, Pohjanpalo, Antman FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands vs Finland live telecast and streaming details

