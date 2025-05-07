How can Mikel Arteta's Arsenal comeback against PSG to book UCL final berth

As Arsenal prepare for the decisive second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, Mikel Arteta is calling on his players to harness their “rage, anger, frustration” and channel it into a comeback. A 1-0 deficit is far from insurmountable, and tactical adjustments offer Arsenal a clear path to victory. Here are four key areas that could decide the outcome in Paris.

1. Stick with the 4-2-3-1 Press

After being outplayed early on at the Emirates, Arsenal’s shift from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 mid-game helped them regain control. PSG dominated the opening 20 minutes with 77% possession, exploiting gaps in midfield and pinning Arsenal back. The tactical tweak—dropping Martin Ødegaard deeper—allowed Arsenal to nullify PSG’s midfield triangle of Vitinha, Ruiz, and Neves.

ALSO READ: PSG vs Arsenal Champions League SF 2nd leg live time IST, streaming With Thomas Partey likely to start, Arsenal can better manage midfield transitions and defensive duties, particularly against the movement of Ousmane Dembele. Containing Vitinha, who averages 117 touches and 98 completed passes per game, is crucial. Winning this midfield battle through a solid 4-2-3-1 press is Arsenal’s foundation for progress.

2. Drop Ødegaard Deeper to Control Possession

Ødegaard struggled to influence the game early in the first leg, often positioned too high up the pitch. In the opening 20 minutes, he had just three touches, limiting Arsenal’s build-up play. When he dropped deeper later in the game, Arsenal began to progress the ball more effectively.

The Norwegian’s best performances have come when he operates from a deeper right-sided midfield role, linking with Bukayo Saka and helping evade the press with quick, incisive passes. To break PSG’s structure, Arteta must allow Ødegaard the freedom to dictate play from deeper zones.

3. Emulate Villa’s Second-Half Intensity

Aston Villa’s fearless, high-intensity performance against PSG in the previous round showed how pressure and direct running can destabilise Luis Enrique’s side. Arsenal need to show similar bravery and urgency.

Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly impressed in his brief cameo, using his dribbling to stretch PSG’s right flank. With Partey back, Declan Rice can also push forward and disrupt PSG’s lines, creating the type of chaos Villa inflicted. Arsenal must take more risks to force errors from a PSG side historically prone to collapses under pressure.

4. Exploit Set-Pieces

Arsenal’s dead-ball proficiency could be the game-changer. They lead Europe’s top five leagues with 15.91 xG from set-pieces this season and have scored 14 such goals in the Premier League. In contrast, PSG have conceded 10 set-piece goals in Ligue 1—over 30% of their total.

If Arsenal dominate territory and earn more corners and free-kicks than they managed in the first leg, their well-drilled routines could prove decisive.

By executing this four-pronged tactical plan—midfield control, deeper playmaking, high-risk intensity, and set-piece exploitation—Arsenal have every chance to turn the tie around in Paris and book a long awaited final appearance in the UEFA Champions League against Inter.