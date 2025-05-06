Will Alejandro Balde play UCL semifinal 2nd leg for Barcelona vs Inter?

FC Barcelona stands on the brink of another Champions League final, but as the decisive second leg against Inter Milan looms at the San Siro, they may be forced to face it without one of their brightest young stars, Alejandro Balde again.

Balde continues to miss games for Barcelona The semi-final tie hangs delicately in the balance after a breathless 3-3 draw in Montjuïc. Every tactical nuance, every player's fitness, could tip the scale. And yet, just as fans hoped for reinforcements on the flanks, troubling signs continue to surround Balde's availability.

The electric left-back, who has become a cornerstone in Barça's defensive structure, has been out since sustaining a left hamstring injury against Leganés on April 13. Hopes initially flickered that he might recover in time to feature in this crucial clash. But as days turn to hours before kickoff, that optimism has faded into uncertainty.

Reports from the training ground offer little encouragement. Balde has yet to rejoin his teammates in full training sessions, instead working alone under careful medical supervision. The coaching staff, wary of aggravating the injury, appears unwilling to take a gamble on his fitness.

In his absence, head coach Hansi Flick has been forced to adapt. For the first leg, the German strategist opted for a defensive reshuffle, with Íñigo Martínez stepping in to patrol the left flank as part of a centre-back-heavy lineup. Unless there’s a dramatic last-minute twist, that same strategy could once again be Barcelona’s best hope of keeping Inter’s dangerous wing play at bay.

As the Blaugrana chase their first Champions League final appearance in a decade, Balde’s absence would be a cruel blow—but one they must be ready to overcome.