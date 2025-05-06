Harry Kane feels 'amazing' after finally winning his first career title

Harry Kane says he feels amazing after finally winning his first career title at the age of 31.

After Bayern Munich's Bundesliga win on Sunday, Kane said in an Instagram post on Monday, It just feels sweet to win the title and the first one of my career.

Kane had to endure a long wait after a career of runner-up finishes and defeats in finals with Bayern, Tottenham and England. It seemed like an anomaly for a player considered among the world's best forwards.

Bayern's 11 Bundesliga wins in a row must have factored in Kane's decision to join the German team from Tottenham in 2023, but his first season in Bavaria coincided with Bayern's first trophyless year since 2012.

He was dismayed to be suspended from Bayern's potentially title-clinching game at Leipzig on Saturday, but made his way to the touchline to celebrate with Bayern leading 3-2 in stoppage time. Then Leipzig's Yussef Poulsen equalized with the last kick of the game, postponing Bayern's party.

But Bayer Leverkusen's 2-2 draw in Freiburg on Sunday clinched the title for Bayern with two rounds remaining. Bayern could no longer be caught, and Kane could finally sing Queen's hit We Are The Champions and Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline among other songs with teammates as the champagne flowed at a Munich restaurant.

What a night last night. What a celebration with the players, with the staff, Kane said as he turned up for Monday's training session. I'm sure everyone's feeling it a little bit this morning.

Bayern is to be presented with the trophy after its next game against Borussia Mnchengladbach on Saturday, when the official celebrations doused by customary beer showers can begin.

Kane's first chance of winning a title came in the 2015 English League Cup final but Tottenham lost to Chelsea 2-0. Tottenham lost another League Cup final in 2021 against Manchester City. Kane lost the Champions League final with Tottenham to Liverpool in 2019, and finished runner-up with Tottenham in the Premier League in 2017.

As England captain, Kane lost the European Championship final to Italy in 2020, then again in the 2024 final where Spain defeated his team 2-1.

It's been a long time coming, Kane said of his first trophy. I appreciate all the support as always, it never goes unnoticed, and I can't wait to enjoy these next couple of weeks. ALSO READ: Nottingham Forest draws at Crystal Palace as Champions League hopes fade

Though Bayern was knocked out of the Champions League and German Cup this season, Kane will have another chance of a title when Bayern takes part in th revamped Club World Cup in the United States starting on June 14.

As always we look forward to the next one and we go again and try and get number two, he said.