How FIFA Club World Cup can change the landscape of global football

The much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup finally got under way in Miami, ending over a year of speculation, criticism, and behind-the-scenes resistance. Speaking ahead of the launch, FIFA president Gianni Infantino was confident that the expanded tournament would be a historic step forward for football. He described it as a transformative competition that would elevate the club game to new heights. The month-long event is spread across 11 U.S. cities, symbolising FIFA’s intent to tap into global markets and reshape how elite football is consumed and contested. Whether it will redefine the game remains to be seen, but the scale of ambition on display is unmistakable.

Infantino’s vision comes to life

Gianni Infantino, a central force behind the tournament’s expansion, was in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium as Inter Miami and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly played out a goalless draw in front of over 60,000 fans. Though the match lacked sparkle, the elaborate opening ceremony — complete with music, dancers, and fireworks — reflected FIFA’s larger-than-life vision. For Infantino, this wasn’t just another competition; it was a personal milestone. The trophy, designed by Tiffany & Co., even carries his name — twice — underscoring his ownership of the project.

Resistance and resilience

Despite facing legal hurdles in Europe, warnings from players’ unions about burnout, and resistance from domestic leagues, Infantino pushed ahead. Critics questioned whether the football calendar needed another elite event, especially when the Champions League already dominates the club scene. Yet, by launching the 32-team format, FIFA has carved out a new tournament that’s now locked into the schedule every four years, with clubs like PSG already qualifying for 2029.