How have Arsenal and PSG fared against each other in head-to-head records?

Uefa Champions League 2024–25 season, these two clubs will be facing each other for a chance to book their place in the finals and keep their dream of winning the coveted trophy for the first time alive. ALSO READ: Champions League 2025 SF: Arsenal vs PSG live streaming & match time IST Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are two of the biggest clubs in Europe, both with rich histories and massive followings. Now in the semifinals of the2024–25 season, these two clubs will be facing each other for a chance to book their place in the finals and keep their dream of winning the coveted trophy for the first time alive.

Arsenal and PSG faced each other once in UCL 2025 during the league stages, where the Gunners emerged victorious by 2–0. Arsenal’s win over PSG was just another addition to their superiority in the Arsenal vs PSG rivalry, which is only five matches long. But how have these two teams actually fared against each other? Take a look.

Arsenal vs PSG: The overall head-to-head record

The two teams have faced each other five times in total, with Arsenal having the upper hand in their head-to-head battles. The Gunners have won three of these encounters, while PSG are yet to secure a win. Two matches between the sides have ended in draws.

Total matches played: 5

Arsenal wins: 3

PSG wins: 0

Draws: 2

Over the course of these meetings, Arsenal have scored a total of 17 goals, while PSG have managed to score just 12 goals. This shows that while PSG have been competitive, Arsenal’s offensive prowess has generally prevailed.

Arsenal's dominance at home

Also Read

Arsenal's home advantage at the Emirates Stadium has been a key factor in their success against PSG. The Gunners have won all four of their home encounters with PSG, scoring a total of 13 goals. PSG, in contrast, have only managed to score four goals in those fixtures.

Emirates Stadium matches: 4

Arsenal wins: 3

Draws: 1

PSG wins: 0

The most notable home victory came in 2018, when Arsenal triumphed 5–1 over PSG, a match in which the Gunners put on a dominant performance.

Tough times for PSG at Parc des Princes

PSG's record at home has been less impressive when playing against Arsenal. The Parisians have only played one match against the Gunners at Parc des Princes, and it ended in a 1–1 draw. Despite having the home advantage, PSG were unable to secure a victory over Arsenal on their own turf.

Parc des Princes matches: 1

Arsenal wins: 0

Draws: 1

PSG wins: 0

Head-to-head in competitions

The most significant meetings between the two clubs have taken place in major European competitions like the Uefa Champions League (UCL) and the International Champions Cup (ICC).

UCL 2024/10/02: Arsenal 2–0 PSG – Arsenal came out on top in this recent encounter, with a 2–0 victory at home.

ICC 2018/07/28: Arsenal 5–1 PSG – This high-scoring match saw Arsenal dominate PSG, winning by a hefty 5–1 scoreline.

UCL 2016/11/24: Arsenal 2–2 PSG – A thrilling 2–2 draw, where both teams shared the spoils after an exciting contest at the Emirates.

UCL 2016/09/14: PSG 1–1 Arsenal – PSG managed to hold Arsenal to a draw in Paris, with both teams sharing the points in a 1–1 result.

What happened when these two teams last faced each other?

Arsenal delivered a commanding performance to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2–0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Uefa Champions League group stage, underlining their growing European stature. The Gunners took control early, with Kai Havertz bravely heading home a Leandro Trossard cross in the 20th minute, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma to the ball.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead before half-time with a cleverly taken free-kick that snaked through a crowded box and deceived Donnarumma, who was unsighted by multiple runners. The home crowd roared as Arsenal displayed physical dominance, tactical maturity, and attacking fluency throughout the night.

PSG struggled to respond, lacking bite in the final third despite glimpses of danger from Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi. Their best chance came late, with João Neves hitting the crossbar, but Arsenal’s defensive discipline held firm. David Raya made several smart stops to preserve the clean sheet.