How the Premier League could see 7 clubs play UCL football next season

English football could be on the verge of making history in the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League, with the possibility of as many as seven Premier League clubs competing in the league phase. A combination of strong European performances and multiple qualification pathways has opened the door to an unprecedented scenario.

England on Course for a Fifth Automatic Spot

As things stand, the top four finishers in the Premier League will automatically qualify for next season’s Champions League. However, England is also strongly positioned to earn an additional berth through UEFA’s coefficient ranking system. Each season, the two best-performing nations across all European competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, are rewarded with an extra place in the following campaign’s Champions League.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings unveil new jersey for upcoming season Thanks to consistent results from English clubs in Europe this year, England currently leads the rankings ahead of Germany, Spain, Italy and Portugal. Barring a dramatic late collapse in continental competitions, the Premier League is set to receive a fifth automatic qualification spot for 2026–27. Champions League Winners and Extra Permutations The situation becomes even more fascinating when factoring in the title holders. The winner of the UEFA Champions League automatically qualifies for the next edition, regardless of their domestic league position. This year’s Round of 16 draw, held earlier this season at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, set up several intriguing ties and kept multiple English clubs in contention. With a number of Premier League sides still alive in the knockout stages, there is a realistic possibility that an English team could lift the trophy in May.

If that winner finishes outside the Premier League’s top five, they would still qualify as defending champions. Clubs such as Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are currently positioned outside the automatic qualification places. Should any of them conquer Europe, they would claim a Champions League berth regardless of their final league standing. Importantly, if the Champions League winner has already secured qualification through domestic performance, that does not hand England an additional bonus spot beyond the allocated places. Europa League Offers Another Route There is yet another avenue that could increase England’s representation. The winner of the UEFA Europa League also earns direct entry into the following season’s Champions League.