IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings unveil new jersey for upcoming season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday unveiled their new team jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, giving fans their first look at the outfit the five-time champions will wear during the tournament.

The Chennai-based franchise shared a promotional video on their official Instagram handle to reveal the jersey. Along with the video, CSK wrote, “All new and all for you! Order the CSK Jersey 2026 and let your summer be filled with Yellove!”.

Check the full video here:

CSK looking to bounce back after disappointing 2025

CSK will be hoping for a much stronger campaign in IPL 2026 after enduring a difficult season last year. The five-time champions finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, managing just four wins from their 14 matches.

The team struggled to maintain consistency throughout the tournament and suffered 10 defeats, marking one of their worst campaigns in the league’s history.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 to kick-start on March 28, final on May 31: Report Despite the disappointing results, the franchise has made several significant changes to its squad ahead of the new season in an attempt to rebuild and return to playoff contention.

Major squad changes ahead of IPL 2026

One of the biggest moves by CSK ahead of the season was the trade involving star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, who were exchanged for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

The franchise has also strengthened its squad through new acquisitions, including two record-breaking signings at the auction. Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma were both bought for ₹14.20 crore each, making them the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

Apart from them, players such as Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, and Zak Foulkes were also added to bolster the squad.

Dhoni set for another IPL season

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, now 44, is set to feature in another IPL season and remains a key figure in the CSK setup. The legendary cricketer had a relatively modest campaign in IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17.

Dhoni also stepped in to captain the side in several matches last season after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed games because of injury.

Meanwhile, the emergence of young talents such as Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel provided a positive takeaway for the franchise last year.

With a refreshed squad and a new jersey unveiled, CSK will aim to bounce back strongly and chase a record-extending sixth IPL title in the 2026 season.