Ronaldo returns to Spanish football! Buys minority stake in UD Almería

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially returned to Spanish football. Not as a player, but as a minority owner of UD Almería. The former Real Madrid star, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, will join the club’s ownership alongside current president Mohamed Al-Khereji, a member of the Saudi royal family.

Al-Khereji became the majority owner of Almería last year, taking over from Turki Al-Sheikh, and has expressed a strong ambition to guide the Andalusian club back to La Liga as quickly as possible. He also owns a club in the Saudi Pro League, where Ronaldo recently scored a penalty in a 5-0 victory against Al-Najma.

Ronaldo’s Investment and Statement Ronaldo’s involvement is through his company, CR7 Sports Investments, which manages much of his business portfolio. While the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, Al-Khereji acquired the club for €100 million to secure majority ownership. Ronaldo released a statement through CR7 Sports Investments: ALSO READ: Suprise, drama and madness: UCL playoffs set stage for Round of 16 “I have always wanted to contribute to football beyond my playing career. UD Almería is a club with strong foundations and significant growth potential. I am excited to work with the management team and support the next stage of the club’s development.”

Al-Khereji Welcomes Ronaldo Al-Khereji praised Ronaldo’s experience in Spanish football: “We are thrilled that Cristiano chose our club to invest in. He is regarded as one of the greatest players ever, knows the Spanish leagues inside out, and understands the potential of our project, both on the pitch and in the academy.” Playing Career Rumours and Almería’s Current Form Recent rumors suggested Almería might sign Ronaldo as a player, but these reports were linked to his investment, not a transfer. However, sources indicate Ronaldo is interested in a European return at the top level, after leaving Manchester United, though no suitable offers materialized.