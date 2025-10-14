India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Big game at home for IND; Kickoff at 7:30 PM

India are gearing up to face Singapore once again in a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa today. After a frustrating 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture away from home, the Blue Tigers are in desperate need of three points to revive their qualification hopes.

The national side received a timely boost ahead of the match with the arrival of experienced Mohun Bagan Super Giant duo — Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte, who joined the camp on Saturday. Bose, known for his defensive reliability, is expected to strengthen the backline, while Ralte’s creativity in midfield could provide the attacking edge India has been lacking.

So far, India have collected only two points from their first three group games, placing them in a difficult position in the qualification standings. Head coach Khalid Jamil will be hoping the inclusion of key players and the advantage of playing at home will inspire a turnaround in form.

ALSO READ: India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming The upcoming fixture presents a must-win scenario for India. A victory would not only end their winless streak but also keep their Asian Cup qualification hopes alive. With the backing of the home crowd, the Blue Tigers will aim to make this opportunity count.

India vs Singapore starting 11

India starting 11: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk)(c), Rahul Bheke, Ralte, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Singapore starting 11: Izwan Mahbud; Ryhan Stewart, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran; Kyoga Nakamura, Harhys Stewart; Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh; Ikhsan Fandi

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live telecast: The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live streaming: The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.