India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE AFC Asian Cup qualifier: IND 0-0 SGP in 1st half
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India are gearing up to face Singapore once again in a crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa today. After a frustrating 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture away from home, the Blue Tigers are in desperate need of three points to revive their qualification hopes.
The national side received a timely boost ahead of the match with the arrival of experienced Mohun Bagan Super Giant duo — Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte, who joined the camp on Saturday. Bose, known for his defensive reliability, is expected to strengthen the backline, while Ralte’s creativity in midfield could provide the attacking edge India has been lacking.
So far, India have collected only two points from their first three group games, placing them in a difficult position in the qualification standings. Head coach Khalid Jamil will be hoping the inclusion of key players and the advantage of playing at home will inspire a turnaround in form.
The upcoming fixture presents a must-win scenario for India. A victory would not only end their winless streak but also keep their Asian Cup qualification hopes alive. With the backing of the home crowd, the Blue Tigers will aim to make this opportunity count.
India vs Singapore starting 11
India starting 11: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk)(c), Rahul Bheke, Ralte, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte
Singapore starting 11: Izwan Mahbud; Ryhan Stewart, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran; Kyoga Nakamura, Harhys Stewart; Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh; Ikhsan Fandi
India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live telecast: The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live streaming: The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
7:22 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Players line up in Goa!
The players are out on the ground as the kickoff is getting closer now! Big game for the Indian players who would be looking to get a much needed win on the night.
7:16 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Live streaming details!
While many fans were wondering why the live streaming details weren't showing up on FanCode app, it is because the home matches for the Indian team are being made available on the JioHotstar app and websites while the telecast will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
7:10 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Action to begin soon!
Kickoff is just 20 minutes away now as the anticipation builds up among the Indian crowd who have come to support the team and are watching across the nation as well.
6:58 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India starting 11!
India starting 11 vs Singapore: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk)(c), Rahul Bheke, Ralte, Anwar Ali, Subhashish Bose, Nikhil Prabhu, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte
6:54 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Will Home support do the trick for IND?
Indian fans need to bring their roraring support in the Fatorda Stadium and help their side get their first win of the campaign tonight. It is the fans' support that can elevate the team's performance as Khalid Jamil and his men look forward to play some good attacking football on the night.
6:44 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Lack of points hurting India!
With just two points from their first three group matches, India find themselves in a challenging spot in the qualification race. Head coach Khalid Jamil will be counting on the return of key players and the boost of home advantage to spark a shift in momentum.
6:34 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: Boost for Blue Tigers!
The national team received a timely boost before the match with the addition of experienced Mohun Bagan Super Giant players — Subhasish Bose and Lalengmawia Ralte — who joined the camp on Saturday. Bose is set to reinforce the defence with his dependable presence at the back, while Ralte’s flair in midfield could offer the creative spark India has been missing in attack.
6:29 PM
India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: India in dire need of a win!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier between India and Singapore in Goa. The Blue Tigers have a do-or-die tie at home and need the 3 points agianst Singapore to keep themselves in contention for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 spot on the night. Kickoff at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:27 PM IST