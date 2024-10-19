Indian footballers selected to go train at Old Trafford in Manchester

The largest season of United We Play (UWP) saw over 15,000 aspiring footballers from 18 cities across India take part, culminating in a grand finale in Chandigarh, attended by Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

In the finale, five young footballers - PC Lalchhuanawma (Mizoram), Shreejal Kisku (Bhubaneswar), Mohd Ayan (Lucknow), Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar (Nepal), and Chanason Chaiyatham (Bangkok) were crowned winners of the fourth edition of UWP, a grassroots football initiative by Apollo Tyres in collaboration with Manchester United. These players have won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford for exciting activities like a matchday experience, training with Manchester United Soccer School coaches, and meeting club legends.

The UWP program aims to promote young football talent by providing a platform to showcase their skills and inspire them to pursue their passion, while also introducing them to global training techniques.