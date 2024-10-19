Indian footballers selected to go train at Old Trafford in Manchester

The largest season of United We Play (UWP) saw over 15,000 aspiring footballers from 18 cities across India take part, culminating in a grand finale in Chandigarh, attended by Manchester United legend Gary Neville.
In the finale, five young footballers - PC Lalchhuanawma (Mizoram), Shreejal Kisku (Bhubaneswar), Mohd Ayan (Lucknow), Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar (Nepal), and Chanason Chaiyatham (Bangkok) were crowned winners of the fourth edition of UWP, a grassroots football initiative by Apollo Tyres in collaboration with Manchester United. These players have won a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford for exciting activities like a matchday experience, training with Manchester United Soccer School coaches, and meeting club legends.
The UWP program aims to promote young football talent by providing a platform to showcase their skills and inspire them to pursue their passion, while also introducing them to global training techniques.
Gary Neville, widely regarded as one of the greatest right-backs in football history, enjoyed a legendary career with Manchester United, winning eight Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. A true one-club man, Neville spent nearly 20 years at Manchester United, making 602 appearances, and earned 85 caps for England during his 12-year international career
“Delighted to see the dedication and passion for football among young children in India. Investing in youth development is extremely important and I am very pleased to see the efforts of Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in having built this platform, which encourages the youth to pursue their passion for football”. said Gary Neville .
“Many congratulations to the young players whose hard work has paid off today. I am sure that the experience that they will have at the iconic Old Trafford, will be memories of a lifetime”, he added.
“It gives us immense pleasure to see the United We Play programme grow bigger and better year after year and this finale was extra special because of the presence of a legend of the game, Gary Neville. Through this initiative, which is in its fourth year, Apollo Tyres is committed to grow the game of football and help young emerging talent to express themselves. Apollo Tyres would also like to thank Manchester United for being a part of this programme and congratulations to the deserved winners.” said Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Commercial, India and SAARC, Apollo Tyres Ltd.