Messi equals Ronaldo's record, check full list of most int'l hattricks

Here are the players with most international hat-tricks -

An all-round performance from the talisman saw him registering 2 assists along with his hat-trick to complete a five-star performance on the night.

Messi masterclass for Argentina

More From This Section

Messi looked at his best as the 37-year-old was in the middle of most of the attacks created by the World Champions. Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Nicolas Otamendi scored the other goals in what was a dominant performance by the side on the night.

The goal that stood out was Messi's hat-trick goal, as he dribbled past the Bolivian back-line and slotted the ball in trademark fashion into the bottom left corner to complete his record-equalling 10th international hat-trick.

Messi now has 846 career goals to his name—an unbelievable statistic that sets him apart from the rest of the lot in football history.