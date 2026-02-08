Indian Super League 2026: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

After a long wait, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have finally announced the official schedule for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 on Sunday. The new season will get underway on February 14, 2026, with two matches kicking off the new campaign, the AIFF confirmed in an official release.

The opening game of the season will feature Mohun Bagan Super Giant taking on Kerala Blasters FC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Later on the same day, FC Goa will square off against Inter Kashi at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The fixture list was finalised after extensive discussions with participating clubs and key stakeholders. A total of 14 teams will take part in the league phase, which will follow a single round-robin format, ensuring each side plays 13 matches.

Indian Super League 2026: Teams and home venues Mohun Bagan – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

East Bengal – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

Kerala Blasters – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Mumbai City – Mumbai Football Arena

Goa – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Bengaluru – Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Chennaiyin – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Odisha – Kalinga Stadium

Jamshedpur – JRD Tata Sports Complex

NorthEast United – Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Punjab FC – Guru Nanak Stadium

Mohammedan SC – Kishore Bharati Krirangan

Inter Kashi – Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium

Sporting Delhi – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Indian Super League 2026: Full schedule Matchday Date Time Home Team Away Team 1 14 Feb 5:00 pm Mohun Bagan Kerala Blasters 1 14 Feb 7:30 pm Goa Inter Kashi 1 15 Feb 5:00 pm Jamshedpur Mohammedan SC 1 15 Feb 7:30 pm Bengaluru Sporting Delhi 1 16 Feb 5:00 pm Odisha Punjab FC 1 16 Feb 7:30 pm East Bengal NorthEast United 1 19 Feb 7:30 pm Mumbai City Chennaiyin 2 20 Feb 7:30 pm Goa Mohammedan SC 2 21 Feb 5:00 pm East Bengal Sporting Delhi 2 21 Feb 7:30 pm Jamshedpur Punjab FC 2 22 Feb 5:00 pm Bengaluru NorthEast United 2 22 Feb 7:30 pm Kerala Blasters Mumbai City 2 23 Feb 7:30 pm Mohun Bagan Chennaiyin 2 24 Feb 7:30 pm Odisha Inter Kashi 3 26 Feb 7:30 pm Goa Sporting Delhi 3 27 Feb 5:00 pm East Bengal Jamshedpur 3 27 Feb 7:30 pm Bengaluru Punjab FC 3 28 Feb 5:00 pm Kerala Blasters Inter Kashi 3 28 Feb 7:30 pm Mohammedan SC Mohun Bagan 3 1 Mar 5:00 pm Odisha Chennaiyin 3 1 Mar 7:30 pm Mumbai City NorthEast United 4 5 Mar 5:00 pm East Bengal Goa 4 6 Mar 5:00 pm Odisha Mohun Bagan 4 6 Mar 7:30 pm Jamshedpur Inter Kashi 4 7 Mar 5:00 pm Kerala Blasters Chennaiyin 4 7 Mar 7:30 pm Bengaluru Mohammedan SC 4 8 Mar 7:30 pm Mumbai City Sporting Delhi

Indian Super League 2026: Live streaming and telecast details When will Indian Super League 2026 begin? The Indian Super League 2026 will begin on Saturday, February 14. Which two teams will play in the opening fixture of Indian Super League 2026? Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Kerala Blasters in the opening fixture of Indian Super League 2026. How many matches will each team play in Indian Super League 2026? Each team will play 13 matches in the Indian Super League 2026. What time will the Indian Super League 2026 matches begin? The Indian Super League 2026 matches will kick off at 5 pm IST for evening matches and 7.30 pm IST for night matches.