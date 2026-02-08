T20 WC: ICC-PCB in talks; Pakistan likely to play India on February 15

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over its decision to boycott the February 15 T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo, raising the possibility that the high-profile fixture could still go ahead. The development comes after the ICC formally responded to the PCB’s invocation of the force majeure clause to justify its late withdrawal from the game on government instructions.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: What is 'force majeure' clause PCB wants to invoke for India match? According to a report in the The Indian Express, the change in stance followed detailed communication from the ICC outlining the potential financial and regulatory consequences Pakistan could face if the match was abandoned.

ICC flags consequences, seeks justification

In its correspondence, the International Cricket Council reportedly explained the limited conditions under which force majeure can be invoked and asked the PCB to clarify the steps it had taken to mitigate the situation. The ICC also indicated that it could claim damages arising from losses to broadcasters and other stakeholders if the marquee fixture failed to take place.

After receiving the communication, the Pakistan Cricket Board approached the ICC to initiate further dialogue. The ICC is now engaging with the board through a structured process aimed at finding a resolution rather than escalating the issue.

Government directive at the centre

The PCB had earlier cited a February 1 social media post by the Pakistan government, which instructed the team to participate in the T20 World Cup but boycott the India match. This directive was attached as supporting material when the PCB invoked the force majeure clause. The ICC, however, reportedly noted that the clause was raised without sufficient explanation or justification.

Following the government’s intervention, the ICC reminded the PCB of the potential repercussions. While no specific sanctions were outlined, there were indications that Pakistan could face a substantial fine or even restrictions on bilateral cricket if the standoff continued.

Sri Lanka Cricket raises financial concerns

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has also urged the PCB to reconsider its position, highlighting the financial impact on the host nation. According to the report, SLC officials conveyed that the India-Pakistan match was expected to generate significant revenue and tourism activity, and its cancellation would lead to major losses.

SLC also pointed to Pakistan’s past tours of Sri Lanka during periods when other teams were hesitant to travel, appealing for reciprocity in the current situation.