Indian team call-up a proud moment for me and my family: Nikhil Prabhu

Punjab FC midfielder Nikhil Prabhu was recently called up to the Indian national football team for the first time as India will be taking on Thailand in a friendly and Hong Kong in the AFC Asian cup qualifier on June 4 and 10 respectively. Nikhil shared his journey, experiences, and thoughts ahead of joining the camp with Business Standard as he looks forward to transfer his decent form in the Indian Super League onto the national scenario.

Q: How did you react to your maiden national team call-up?

Nikhil: I was in Bali when I got the news. I immediately called my parents and sister, this was a dream not just for me, but for my whole family. They always told me hard work pays off, and this call-up was a great moment of joy for us all. It’s been about patience and perseverance.

Q: You started as a central defender and transitioned to a defensive midfielder. How was that change for you?

Nikhil: Initially, it was challenging because I hadn’t played as a midfielder before. Coaches like Panos and Staikos supported me, helping me understand my new role, focusing mainly on defense and guiding the team from the middle. It involved more running and responsibilities, but I embraced it since I love leading and taking on challenges.

Q: How do you plan to carry your form from Punjab FC to the international stage?

Nikhil: I have worked closely with coach Manolo for over a year. He has been very supportive, communicating clearly about how I can improve as a CDM. It's motivating to have him as the national coach now. Representing the country is a huge responsibility but also a dream come true.

Q: How was your season with Punjab FC?

Nikhil: It was full of ups and downs, but overall a good season. Sometimes we lacked a bit of luck, conceding goals quickly. Still, we showed great performance, especially in the Super Cup until the last moments.

Q: Have you met your national teammates yet?

Nikhil: The camp starts on June 18, so I haven’t met them yet. But I’ve received congratulatory messages from senior players like Nikhil Pujari and Rahul Bheke, which was encouraging.

Q: Are you prepared for any initiation rituals in the national camp?

Nikhil: I haven’t prepared anything yet. It will be a special moment just wearing the national jersey and playing alongside legends like Sunil Chhetri. I look forward to supporting my teammates.

Q: You’re known for your intensity on the field. What are you like off the field?

Nikhil: Off the field, I’m calm and kind. I’m always willing to help others and believe in fairness. If someone deserves recognition more than me, I’m happy to give it to them.

Q: If you weren’t a footballer, what else might you have pursued?

Nikhil: Growing up in a sports-friendly community, I played various sports like swimming and table tennis. If not football, maybe I would have explored another sport, but football has always been my passion.

Q: Do you have any pre-match superstitions?

Nikhil: Before every match, I speak with my parents. That conversation pumps me up and fuels my aggression on the field, which is crucial for my role as a defensive midfielder.